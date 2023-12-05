Baldur’s Gate 3 fans feel “dumb” for completely missing major vampire feature

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are shocked to learn that there are multiple ways to deal with the vampire mechanics in the game, rather than just being fed on every night.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the player is quickly introduced to Astarion, an elven vampire who has implanted with an illithid tadpole. While the tadpole will eventually transform everyone into a monster, it provides a surprising benefit, as Astarion is now immune to sunlight.

Astarion isn’t free from all of his vampiric curse, however, as he still must feed on blood. The protagonist will eventually learn Astarion’s secret and offer to provide blood for him, giving them the Bloodless debuff and providing Astarion with the Happy buff.

Most players who use Astarion in their party will happily give him their blood, but there are numerous methods for helping out the vampire in the group.

Astarion’s vampire mechanics in Baldur’s Gate 3 have several easy workarounds

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has pointed out that Astarion’s Bite attack not only works on enemies, but can be used on other party members in the camp to provide blood. Other users also pointed out easy workaround for giving Astarion his fix.

“You can also park a hireling in your camp just for biting,” one user writes, while another said, “Unless something changed, you can sneak an NPC and bite them. It doesn’t do damage if you’re sneaking or the NPC is asleep. Act 1, the trader near the entrance of the grove is great for that.”

A few fans also pointed out another solution: the Lesser Restoration spell. This level 2 Cleric spell removes the Bloodless condition. If you find the Amulet of Silvanus in the Druid Grove or Shadowheart reaches level 3, then this spell can be used to remove the debuff inflicted by Astarion’s hunger.

Astarion’s Bite attack can also be used in combat, allowing him to feed on enemies, but this means he needs to enter melee range and burn a Bonus Action, all for a tiny amount of damage. It’s better to rely on one of the tricks mentioned above than to mess around with biting enemies.

Astarion is an exceptional Rogue in a game full of trapped chests and locked doors, so most people will use him in their party, even if they can’t stand his character. These blood bank methods mentioned above are a great way to satisfy him without weakening the protagonist.