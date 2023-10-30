Baldur’s Gate 3 fans enraged as Wyll actor appears to be snubbed at MCM panel

Wyll actor Theo Solomon was allegedly bypassed during a Baldur’s Gate 3 panel, in a move which fans are calling “disrespectful.”

The love that the Baldur’s Gate 3 community holds for the game’s characters has extended into a love for those who helped bring them to life. While fans certainly sing the praises of the development team at Larian Studios, a significant fandom has formed around the voice actors of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Whether it’s through meet and greets, streams or panels, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are always eager to get a behind-the-scenes look at the beloved CRPG.

For the most part, this goes off without a hitch. However, this isn’t always the case, as seen during a recent Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor panel at MCM London Comic Con.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans “ready to go to war” for Wyll’s VA

During the panel on Saturday, October 28, the panelists were invited to share their experiences of how they landed their roles. As this progressed, X user @onakita uploaded clips of each of their responses, numbering each of them as they posted.

Curiously, when they reached the seventh and final panelist, there was no video attached. This was because, according to them, the “presenter didn’t give him [a] chance to tell his story.” The panelist was Theo Solomon, who plays Wyll.

Providing additional context, the X user claimed that instead of allowing Theo to provide his story, the panel presenter said they would be going straight to audience questions due to time constraints.

This decision has not gone down well with fans, some of whom have adopted the phrase “Justice for Wyll” to express their upset. “I was waiting for Theo to tell us his story and the interviewer didn’t even let him!! I hate it so much!!” one player commented.

The sentiment carried over to Theo’s Instagram, where the top comment on his most recent post read: “I hope you know that you have the entire BG3 Fandom ready to go to war for you over on Twitter. We all still very much want to hear your whole experience!”

As of the time of writing, Theo hasn’t made any comment on the alleged slight. Though he has posted a smiling group selfie with his fellow panelists.