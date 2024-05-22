Baldur’s Gate 3 fans debate Wyll’s “monstrous” Act 1 transformation

One of the earliest conflicts in Baldur’s Gate 3 involves Wyll and his devil form, but some members of the Baldur’s Gate community have sparked a debate on whether he was supposed to be more monstrous.

In Act 1, players have to resolve a conflict between the Warlock companion and Karlach. Depending on how it shakes out, Wyll will take on a much more devilish appearance for the remainder of the game.

He will grow two large, curved horns out the top of his head, his left eye will become black with a red iris, and his face will take on a gaunt appearance.

Wyll’s reaction to the change is drastic but he will continue to adventure with the party nonetheless.

However, some BG3 fans have speculated that perhaps Wyll’s devil form was supposed to be a much more hideous, drastic change compared to the final version.

“Was Wyll originally supposed to look even more…monstrous,” one fan asked the BG3 community on the game’s subreddit.

The player explained, “In the party after the Tieflings leave the grove, he refuses to join because of what Mizora made him look like but…he just looks like a Tiefling without a tail? If anything he already looked odd with his definitely not a sending stone eye.”

The post started a discussion among players about Wyll’s character and why the change had such an impact on him.

“It’s more than just his looks. His secret is out, he made a deal with a devil and it now shows,” explained one user. “Him looking like others is not what he is worried about it’s people will now know that he is a phony and that he is no longer human but a creature that is normally feared.”

Another player explained Wyll’s point of view in a different context. “Imagine a pest control guy getting transformed into a rat. The very thing he has spent his career in killing..mortified.”

Larian Studios Wyll’s devil form shares some similarities with Tieflings, but they’re still different.

The OP wasn’t alone in their original critique, however, as some did think Wyll’s transformation could have been a bit more extreme.

“I think there are mods that give him more cambion-like features (like sharper teeth and pointier ears), but what they really should’ve done is give him wings and a tail,” said one player.

While Wyll’s character arc changed quite a bit from the early access period, his appearance remained unchanged. Those looking for a more devilish Wyll in future playthroughs may want to seek out community mods to get their fill.