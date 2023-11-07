Baldur’s Gate 3 fans convinced Karlach’s story will be fixed next patch

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are convinced that they’ll see a key change to Karlach’s story in the next major patch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 took the gaming world by storm for a multitude of reasons. The first is due to its lengthy and highly detailed storyline. Another reason is its long period in early access, which allowed the game to be polished to perfection, and the last is the attentiveness of its developers.

Larian Studios has spent months bringing extensive patches to the game and fixing all the bugs players have pointed out. However, they have also made it their mission to implement highly demanded features. Now, fans think they may have predicted the next major feature to be added.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players think Karlach story fix is coming soon

Sharing their praise on Reddit, one user revealed a theme they’d spotted with the community. “When Larian listened, they listen well,” they wrote, revealing all the major changes Larian Studios had made in recent patches.

They went on to explain how “This is just to perk some attention to the fact that all the most requested features seem to either have been confirmed or datamined thus far – all but one” referring to the highly controversial ending for the lovable companion, Karlach.

Her ending is pretty much a lesser of two evils, and many fans think she deserves better, which could hint towards some major changes soon.

Many took to the comments to both praise Larian and demand justice for Karlach: “I’m halfway through Act 3 with Karlach as my happy ragey red waifu and I don’t want to continue because I’ve a feeling there’s nothing I can do to save her from Avernus… Fix Karlach’s engine, you monsters! (but also your game is amazing and I love you and all the work you’ve done).”

Naturally, there’s no real proof regarding this idea, and for many, it would be a major rewrite of the ending, but if Larian’s history with the game is anything to go by, we may just see our beloved Tiefling getting the ending she deserves. Although there are no promises.