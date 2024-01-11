Baldur’s Gate 3 fans claim key mercenaries are “worst group of guards ever”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a certain kind of guard known as the Flaming Fist. As it happens, players feel this mercenary group is arguably one of the worst guards to ever exist in a game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive world filled with dangers everywhere. Therefore, you will often find the wealthy NPCs in the game will hire guards to protect themselves from harm. However, there is one group of guards whom players believe is the worst to ever exist.

This particular group is called the Flaming Fist and you will come across them quite a few times during your journey. Unfortunately, whenever you see them, they will be barely holding onto their lives and mostly failing in their missions.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans feel the Flaming Fist is the worst group of guards ever

The discussion regarding the topic was initiated by a Reddit user named Petallus. This user claimed, “Throughout the entire game, every time you meet them (Flaming Fist) they’re either barely holding down peace, in a losing fight, or just straight up dead.”

They continued, “Waukeen’s Rest burned down and the Duke was kidnapped. The whole Blighted Village and Goblin Camp don’t even concern them apparently. The Shadowlands are completely held together by the Harpers and the Flaming Fist in Last Light is actually a double-agent and tries to kidnap their leader!”

They concluded with the statement, “They have basically no hold on Baldur’s Gate to the point where they’re having trouble with squatters; the Steel Watch has effectively replaced them as the city guard.” Other users also joined in the conversation as a lot of them have the exact same feelings.

One such player mentioned, “They’re a private military force contracted to guard the city. Corruption is pretty common place among their ranks. They’re not really the worst guards ever, but they’re about what you can expect when you have a PMC as a police force.”

Another player chimed in, “Pretty sure this is just the way the game is. Pretty much every faction/group is useless until your party shows up.” One player also claimed, “They are all over the place in terms of when they are on your side or not.”

Finally, a player commented, “Disappointed I didn’t hear the ‘I serve the Flaming Fist’ line from the first games!”

Therefore, it seems like Flaming Fists are mercenaries who get hired by others. As a result, they have no obligation to enhance their efforts in any given situation. In addition to that, most players agree they are not very useful, but there is not a lot you can do about that.