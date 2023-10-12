Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are only just realizing how old Shadowheart is

The true age of Shadowheart has been revealed and it’s blowing the minds of Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

Fantasy races can be a little misleading in games like Baldur’s Gate 3. After all, not all races have the same lifespan as humans, and many will end up maturing at different times of their lives, which can be a bit confusing, especially when working out what age they actually are.

This is entirely the case for players’ favorite companion, Shadowheart who has blown the minds of tons of Baldur’s Gate 3 players after a conversation revealed how old she actually is.

Shadowheart is much older than most Baldur’s Gate 3 players thought

Sharing an image of a recent conversation with Shadowheart on Reddit, one user realized that Shadowheart is much older than they expected. The conversation read: “These are all about me…forty years of my life, documented like I was some sort of specimen.” Coming as quite a surprise to many, it became clear that Shadowheart has to be over 40 years old.

While it shocked many, with countless Baldur’s Gate 3 players assuming she was in her 20s, many were quick to explain how this was possible, especially with her looking so young.

“Half-elf young adult range is 20-40, so she’s just getting to the mature range” explained one user, revealing that she’s actually just as young as many would expect if looking at half-elf terms. In fact, according to Dungeons & Dragons, the average lifespan of a half-elf is around 180 years, making her extremely young for her race.

One user even explained that it’s likely Shadowheart is much older than 40, explaining that “She’s actually closer to 50. She was 9 when the thing happened, and then she spent 40 years ‘documented like a specimen’. She’s a half-elf, so she’s going to age much more slowly than humans. “

Fantasy ages can be a little misleading, and Shadowheart is far from the oldest Companion in the game, but it’s still surprising to see how long she’s been a member of Shar’s worshippers.