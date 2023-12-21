Baldur’s Gate 3 fan uncovers Sorcerous Sundries vault secret after 500 hours

One of the best things about Baldur’s Gate 3 is the fact that you can be over 500 hours in and still discover new solutions to puzzles that previously felt impossible. This is exactly what happened to one eager fan who shared a simple solution to the Sorcerous Sundries vault lock.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with hundreds of hours of content. Not only is the main storyline incredibly long, but the sidequests, secrets, and hidden elements all create a fantastically immersive and lengthy experience that perfectly complements that story.

While that certainly increases the game’s replayability, it also means fans can be hundreds of hours into the game and only just discover something new. This player was 500 hours into Baldur’s Gate 3 and has now shared their simple solution to opening the Sorcerous Sundries vault, and it’s a wonder we didn’t spot it before.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player uses a key companion to uncover Sorcerous Sundries vault secret

Larian Studios

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user explained how they opened the Sorcerous Sundries vault without even picking the lock. They explained how “you don’t have to do the bulls**t door puzzle in Sorcerous Sundries’ vault if you’re a wizard, cause they’ll open if you use Knock. Yep, that spell that says it only opens common locks? It opens the vault doors, while rogue lockpicks can’t. How did I learn? This time I took Gale with me.”

While Gale isn’t the most popular companion in the game, he’s once again proven his usefulness and the power of a well-placed spell, even if this lock seems far from common.

The comments were pretty split, with players either expressing how much they love the game’s detail: “I love how much pretty damn detailed stuff there is in this game that only 0.0001% of players will ever experience. They really thought of everything” and sharing their own hidden details they discovered hours into the game.

With this piece of information, it’s likely many players will be warming up to Gale and taking him on a journey to the magical store, who knows, you may just get some extremely useful loot inside that vault. Let’s just hope it’s not any more food items.