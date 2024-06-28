Baldur’s Gate 3 fan showcases all vases with loot – so you can stop checking them all

Baldur’s Gate 3’s vases have become a meme at this point, with players constantly going against their better judgement to check every single container. Finally, this can be over, thanks to a fan diligently listing every vase with loot, so you can stop spending hours checking pointless containers.

If there’s one thing Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, magpies, and D&D players all have in common it’s their desire for loot and shiny things. Sure, the main storyline and companion quests are fun, but the majority of players take hours to get through those elements because they’re more interested in farming coins to add to their hoard.

Luckily, that endless vase searching can finally come to a close thanks to a dedicated player sharing a Reddit post showing every vase with loot in Baldur’s Gate 3.

It’s worth noting, as the poster explains, “Yes, I looted every vase in the entire game. Yes, I probably missed some. There are, after all, a lot of vases. But to the best of my knowledge, here’s the complete list.” There are so many containers in the game, that it’s viable the player missed a few, but this will certainly make any collector’s life a lot easier.

In true Baldur’s Gate 3 fashion, many took to the comments to refuse to change: “You have confirmed that I must check every vase, thank you” shared one fan.

Another added, “I appreciate this a ton, but you did miss two key things. What if, in my playthrough, there is like 3 gold that spawns in one of the other vases? And what if you missed one? And that one has 3 gold?”

Thankfully, the poster explained that they’re still “searching the same damned vases on my new run even though I swore I wasn’t going to,” so you’re far from alone if this has only made you want to search more.

Naturally, many fans praised the poster, explaining that they “deserve a medal and a hug” or that they’re “doing the gods’ work.”

It seems their work is far from over, as countless commenters requested a new version of the same post: “This is the commitment we need… Next… bags, boxes, bookshelves and bodies… you got this dude.”

Whether the poster goes through this amount of effort and time to deal with the other containers is yet to be seen, but one thing’s clear – Baldur’s Gate 3 players will never stop searching vases, even if all the full ones are right in front of them.