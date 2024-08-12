Baldur’s Gate 3 fan learns the hard way not to loot corpses in front of traders

While most Baldur’s Gate 3 players probably don’t think twice about looting corpses after a fight, some NPCs won’t take too kindly to it – a lesson one player learned the hard way.

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one fan explained how Quartermaster Talli, a humble trader from the Last Light Inn, decided to sabotage the mission to defeat Ketheric Thorm.

It started with the first wave of combat leaving behind both enemy and ally corpses. The player looted all the corpses, even dead allies, but Talli noticed and thought of their deed as shameful.

This led to the player getting thrown into Moonrise Tower Prison, which they weren’t very happy about. The odd thing about this situation is that Ketheric Thorm controls the Tower at this point, so Talli being able to send the player here doesn’t make much sense.

Unfortunately, speaking to the trader who betrayed them after the incident doesn’t yield any answers. After Talli asked what they needed from her, the player angrily wrote, “what I need [Talli] is NOT TO BE IN PRISON.”

The majority of the replies warned the original poster not to loot the Harpers’ corpses, as Quartermaster Talli was also a Harper. Seeing someone loot the body of your ally who just perished certainly isn’t something to take lightly.

Although the original poster knew Talli was a Harper, they didn’t think she would turn on them so fast. A reply reminded them that “now you know red = stealing and gets you in trouble.”

Interestingly, the player posted an update revealing they got thrown in a second time after reloading an old save and only looting enemy corpses. It seems as though the Harpers dislike looting any bodies after death.

The one good thing that came from this scenario was the player receiving the Escapologist Achievement, which is awarded to players who break out of jail after being arrested. Only 29.6% of players on Steam have received this Achievement.