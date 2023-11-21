Baldur’s Gate 3 Durge gets roasted by bank clerk in hilarious dialogue

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s Durge character has been severely roasted by a simple bank clerk in an often unseen hilarious dialogue tree.

One of the best things about Baldur’s Gate 3 is its versatility. As many have grown to discover, no matter what you do in the game, it’s usually been thought about, and there’s typically an action, cutscene, or dialogue option for it.

This was once again discovered by one player, who as the Durge, attempted to open an account in the Baldur’s Gate bank. What happened after was a hilarious yet shocking turn of events that led the character to get brutally roasted by the simple bank clerk.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players shocked after Durge gets brutally roasted by a bank clerk

Larian Studios

Sharing their experience on Reddit, one user revealed their “Durge getting murdered by a bank clerk.” In the images we see the Durge trying to open an account, attempting to use their “large estate” as a guarantee. Once more details were given about the estate, the clerk explained “how quaint” and made the character spell out the “Bhaal temple” to them.

In true nature to their job, the clerk quickly asked if the character was “paying your mansion taxes” since it wasn’t registered on the censuses. However, the brutal comment came when they asked: “Or perhaps it isn’t valued highly enough to be above the threshold” hinting that the Durge wasn’t powerful or rich enough to make an account.

This wasn’t the last of it, as the Durge explains how their ‘Father’ practically owns the city, to which the clerk responded: “Then why not bring the cold for the account? Father not given out your allowance yet?”

The ‘Father’ in question is Bhaal, and Baldur’s Gate is often referred to as the City of Murder.

Naturally, many fans found the interaction hilarious, with one exclaiming “This is legitimately the funniest dialogue in the whole game and I never ever knew it was possible.”

Others joked that “Even the mightiest of gods crumble before the power of…capitalism” or asked “Who wins? A literal demigod, heir to the throne of the concept of Murder or a bank clerk?”

It’s clear that despite months of full release, BG3 players will never stop finding hilarious moments hidden in this game.