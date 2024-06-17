Baldur’s Gate 3 director indicates Patch 7 will be final major update

Larian Studios CEO and Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has called Patch 7, which will add official modding tools, a handover to the players, hinting that it’ll be the game’s final major content update.

Vincke discussed the update and Larian’s future plans during An Evening with Baldur’s Gate 3, a masterclass hosted by the BAFTAs on June 14, 2024.

As Eurogamer shared, the director is looking forward to implementing official mod support, saying “One of the big things for us, and the one that we’re really working towards now, is the ability for players to mod [Baldur’s Gate 3] themselves, because then they will be able to make their own things.”

Vincke went on to refer to the upcoming release of Patch 7, planned for September 2024, as “the point where we’re going to say ‘ok, now it’s yours fully'” to players by letting them create and add content to the game.

But while Larian doesn’t plan to completely end support for Baldur’s Gate 3 in the immediate future, Vincke indicates players shouldn’t expect more major content drops.

Though the developers are currently “still working as if the game was just out,” Vincke says “you will see the level of support diminished to really critical bug fixes” after Patch 7’s release.

Of course, Baldur’s Gate 3 mods have been around since launch and range from new gameplay features – like raising the level cap and expanding party size – to restoring cut content and, for whatever reason, giving Astarion guns.

However, Larian’s official tools will make mods far easier to create and share. The update won’t let fans create new story content, but console players will be able to use (though not make) mods for the first time.

While the lack of additional Baldur’s Gate 3 content will likely disappoint many players, it’s not a surprise given that Larian already confirmed it won’t be making DLC or Baldur’s Gate 4.

The studio is instead working on “two very ambitious RPGs,” at least one of which is teased in Baldur’s Gate 3.

For now, Larian remains hard at work on Patch 7 and its modding tools, with Vincke saying it’s been “hard trying to make that work.”