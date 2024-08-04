Baldur’s Gate 3 devs reveal cut content included new areas for Wyll, Gortash & more

Baldur’s Gate 3 devs reveal some of the content that didn’t make it to the game, including areas for Wyll, Gortash, and more.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has managed to create some of the most memorable characters thanks to their story and the performance behind them. For so long now, the community has been going out of its way to dig into the datamined content of some characters to take a peek at what the game could’ve been.

However, out of all the characters, it’s no secret that the community is convinced some are getting the short end of the stick. The ones that come to mind are Wyll and Gortash, the latter being a villain that players think should be in a separate act.

While Larian has confirmed that they’ll be improving Wyll’s dialogue and romance scenes and that Gortash won’t be a romance option in Patch 7, an interview with Larian from PCGamer provided a glimpse into content regarding these two characters that didn’t make it to the game.

Larian Studios Wyll and his patron Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3.

According to their report, Wyll was supposed to have his own area in the Red War College. Meanwhile, players would initially meet Gortash in Candlekeep instead of Baldur’s Gate.

Those who have played the first Baldur’s Gate game are no strangers to this location, as it is the home of the game’s main character, Gorion’s Ward. But as the report revealed, that’s not all.

If you managed to uncover Kagha’s secret in Act One, then surely you’re familiar with the Shadow Druids. Well, it turns out there was supposed to be a Shadow Druids hangout place alongside a gnome village and a map that players could explore in a “non-linear fashion just like the original games.”

The team revealed that these were cut for a variety of reasons. However, the key issue was that “they were smaller areas, leading to fewer ways for players to be able to express themselves and do their own thing.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already a massive game, and despite knowing that all these additions didn’t make it to the game, all the content and mod support coming in Patch 7 should keep players busy for a long time.