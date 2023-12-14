Baldur’s Gate 3 devs nerf a literal pay-to-win strategy

The Baldur’s Gate 3 developers have silently nerfed a hidden pay-to-win strategy involving a weapon with an insanely powerful perk.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nothing but a huge success in 2023. The CRPG developed by Larian Studios stole the hearts and minds of players, even sweeping Game of the Year at the Game Awards in December. The game saw success in many other facets too, with Neil Newbon winning Best Performance for their role as Astarion within the game.

Throughout its multiple-act story, one of the most important parts of Baldur’s Gate 3 is giving players choices. Player’s choices have massive effects on the story and the world around them, truly being impacted by their actions and decisions. This makes the world feel incredibly reactive and alive.

However, another key aspect of Baldur’s Gate 3’s success is the capability to embrace player creativity. Unfortunately, it seems that one strategy may have been a tad too creative, as the devs for the CRPG have secretly nerfed it.

Larian has nerfed one of the game's strongest exploits.

The weapon Twist of Fortune has one of the most interesting perks available in Baldur’s Gate 3. Blood Money allows players to deal bonus damage based on the amount of gold the enemy is currently carrying.

This perk has been secretly nerfed over several patches, with the original nerf being reported by a Reddit user back in November. Back then the ability was nerfed to 4 Bludgeoning damage for every 300 gold the enemy is currently carrying.

However, a new user reported that the Blood Money perk now deals 3 Piercing damage per 300 gold, resulting in an overall damage loss. Players were using this unique perk by sneaking up to enemies, dumping gold into their pockets, and then thwacking them with the mace, dealing ridiculously high damage.