Baldur’s Gate 3 devs announce new feature to address major co-op issue

Developers of the hit CRPG Baldur’s Gate 3 have announced a new quality-of-life feature aimed at addressing a major co-op issue players have been experiencing.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has quickly become one of the biggest games of the year. The Dungeons and Dragons-inspired title from Larian Studios has blown away the internet, soaring its way up both critical and commercial charts.

Throughout the game’s several acts, players traverse through various zones, interact with countless NPCs, and potentially romance a few of their companions along the way too. However, the game’s lengthy campaign can be to its detriment as well, in some cases.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many players have spoken up about starting a co-op campaign with their buddies, only to have their custom character remain if they choose to stop playing. This means that as soon as you start a co-op campaign, you’ve essentially locked in those characters for the entire run. Fortunately, developers Larian Studios have been listening in to feedback, and are planning on implementing a feature to address this soon.

Larian Studios Withers’ Wardrobe will allow players to remove party members who have stopped playing.

In a recent community update posted to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page, developers revealed a new feature titled “Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends”, which they’re hoping to launch very soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This feature will allow players to get rid of co-op party members who join your campaign and are no longer playing. This lets players continue their run with or without their co-op buddy.

Players have requested this feature since the game’s launch, even going so far as to create their own method of doing this through scripts. Now with Withers’ Wardrobe, this will be a problem of the past.

The developers also mentioned that they were working on a feature that would allow players to customize their character’s appearance after they’ve started their campaign, however, this does not yet have a release date.

Article continues after ad