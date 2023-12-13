Baldur’s Gate 3 dev releases advent calendar with puzzles and TTRPG rewards

Developer Larian Studios is capping off its 2023 with a Baldur’s Gate 3-themed advent calendar full of puzzles, story, and rewards.

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is giving fans another way to celebrate the holiday season.

Following the studio’s big wins at The Game Awards 2023 and the surprise launch of its Xbox version, Larian has released an advent calendar based on the RPG that, between now and December 24, will present players with rewards for solving puzzles.

Here’s how to access it and what to expect.

Baldur’s Gate 3 advent calendar offers festive story and other rewards

Larian Studios announced the celebration, titled “A Very Baldur’s Gate Christmas,” on December 13. For the following 12 days, fans will be able to access new squares on the advent calendar.

Each one features a simple matching puzzle with cards featuring Baldur’s Gate 3 artwork depicting things like mindflayers, wildlife found across the Sword Coast and Auntie Ethel.

Completing the puzzles will earn the player that day’s reward.

As promised in the announcement, one reward is “a festive story with a Larian twist,” with the first chapter of a story called “How the Gremishka Stole Christmas” available for day one.

Larian has also promised “rewards to spice up your tabletop gaming” for those who participate, though what exactly those are is unclear.

Those who want to see what’s in store can access later days by changing the date in the URL, though it should be noted that the actual rewards for Day 3 and on don’t seem to be available yet.

