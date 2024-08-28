Baldur’s Gate 3 dataminer uncovers extra Shadowheart hugs & lost dialogue

A YouTuber was able to find several inaccessible bits of Baldur’s Gate 3 content that includes more reactions from Tav and the Origin characters, as well as interesting scenes for Shadowheart and Minthara fans.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a huge game, but developer comments and data mines tell us that it could have been even bigger. The game contains plenty of shelved content, often under “IMPOSSIBLE” flags that prevent players from accessing it.

YouTuber SlimX shared some newly discovered cut content in a 15-minute video featuring various fully voiced character interactions that are currently impossible to trigger through gameplay.

Among the scenes are Origin character and avatar reactions to entering the Underdark for the first time from the Grymforge, extra narrator lines celebrating the player’s heroism after the final battle, and companion reactions to Gale staring toward the river at the end of the game.

There’s also an interaction with Minthara that’s meant to occur if the player knocks the drow Paladin out to recruit her later. In it, she asks the player why they chose to spare her life despite being an enemy at the time.

Early notes for Patch 7, which will be released in September, include “Minthara will now react if you knock her out in Act I.” Considering players have reported plenty of other Minthara-related bugs since Patch 5 added this new way to get her to join the party, there’s a good chance this scene was meant to be accessible sooner.

Most interesting, though, are plenty of moments related to Shadowheart.

First, there’s an extra dialogue where she discusses her makeover – assuming you got her to spare the Nightsong and renounce Shar. Here, she shares that the transformation was meant as a “gesture” to show that she doesn’t belong to Shar and, if asked, explains that her subterfuge training gave her the skills to dye her own hair.

More importantly, for those who want to give Shadowheart all the love she deserves, there are also two inaccessible hugs with god’s favorite princess that take place after the Nightsong incident.

It’s not clear why any of these scenes were cut, but considering that they don’t actually impact or contradict anything in Baldur’s Gate 3’s plot, it’s possible that more will be reintroduced in a future update.