Baldur’s Gate 3 dataminer finds Wyll improvements are coming

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has uncovered new dialogue related to the Origin character and companion Wyll that should help flesh out his storyline.

Out of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Origin characters and companions, most would agree that Wyll got the short end of the stick.

While he does have plenty of fans who love his mature and “Wyll-adjusted” romance, the Warlock has significantly less content than the rest based on the number of his voice lines. Others have noted the quality is also lacking in some places, with fewer romance scenes and a lack of companion reactions to major moments in his arc.

Fortunately for those who have been saying Wyll deserves better, Larian seems to have heard their cries, as a dataminer has found evidence that improvements are in the works.

Note, spoilers for Wyll’s questline to follow.

Dataminer finds more companion reactions to Wyll’s questline

Shared by ShivaDF on Reddit, it looks like the recent Patch 4 added some currently inaccessible lines in which companions react to Wyll’s transformation.

Currently, only Karlach reacts after Mizora appears and punishes him with devilish features. While it makes sense for her to respond given the history between those characters, it’s long struck fans as odd that no one else has anything to say about Wyll’s patron showing up and making him sprout horns.

Now, though, the game’s script includes lines where the other characters react to Wyll’s new look – including one from Shadowheart where she mentions Baldur’s Gate 3’s most questionable weapon.

There’s even a conversation where Astarion discusses Wyll’s horns with an Origin Karlach, indicating that the reactions go beyond the companion’s.

While these are not yet voiced and cannot be accessed through normal gameplay, it seems like it’s only a matter of time until they are incorporated. What’s not clear is if more changes are planned that would help bring the volume and quality of Wyll’s content in line with other characters, but this is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.

