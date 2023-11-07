Baldur’s Gate 3 companions have some hilariously unexpected disapprovals

Turns out your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions can be pretty judgy. Thankfully, it leads to some entertaining outcomes.

Each of your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions has their motivations, background, and moral alignment. As such, they’re going to have some varied reactions to the kinds of shenanigans you get involved in during your journey.

Most of the time, companion reactions are pretty predictable. Key decisions during main quests will see you effectively taking sides with one party member over another. You can even make decisions that make certain characters unrecruitable.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players amused by strange companion disapprovals

That said, companion morality isn’t always so black and white. As players on r/BaldursGate3 discussed, there are plenty of amusing examples of companions disapproving of your choices in ways that seem absurd or surprising.

“Selunite Shadowheart—a good church girl that saves innocents and prays every day—disapproved of me refusing to bomb a labor camp of gnomes… I was so confused”, one player started. Of course, Shadowheart wasn’t always down with Selune.

Starting the game as a devout follower of Shar, she also gets pretty miffed if you pop an idol of Selune into her inventory in Act 1. Her reaction is a favorite for commenters: “I will be honest, my approval with her was consistently good enough that I loved sassing her about Selune, I’ve put that statue in her inventory every time I’ve played.”

Larian Studios “I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed.”

Another example was of Astarion messing around and finding out by cosigning a player “taking the Blood of Lathlander before deactivating the [Solar Lance]. Astarion approves when you take it, but sure as hells will definitely disapprove when you leave him to be crushed.”

In some cases, your companion’s objection to your decisions is well-founded in their lore. Yet the fact that Larian included the situation in the first place still amuses fans.

Should a player try and flirt with Wyll’s patron, Mizora, he’s less than enthused about it: “Telling Mizora she’s hot. Wyll disapproves. Come on bro, she is and you know it.” Naturally, he’s especially unhappy when you take it one step further and romance her.

