Baldur’s Gate 3 community sets wager for first player to trigger rare cutscene

There’s some dialogue in Baldur’s Gate 3 where Karlach becomes self-aware she’s in a video game, and now, there’s a big bounty for those able to trigger this scene without mods.

A clip of Karlach breaking the fourth wall in Baldur’s Gate 3 first surfaced in September 2023. Though almost a year on, YouTuber Proxy Gate Tactician has now put up a $500 bounty for anyone able to replicate this scene “organically” in the game.

This extremely rare cutscene was first posted by Chubblot. It starts with Karlach switching from looking at the player’s character to directly at the camera – as if attempting to speak to the player behind it.

“Tell me – Tell me now. Do you know how all of this ends? You, me, this adventure?” she asks. And if that’s not shocking enough, she also asks if you’ve “done this before,” hinting at those who have played multiple playthroughs or finished the game once.

The thing is… while it’s been known that this particular scene exists, and Karlach’s VA Samantha Beart even suggested that the Easter egg can be “organically” accessed, so far, no one has shared proof of how they got this scene to trigger in-game despite claims of encountering it—at least without using mods.

“Congrats on finding this, perhaps I’ll talk about it when someone triggers this organically (rather than yanking the file and then getting confused about context)…” Beart mentioned.

So far, the only confirmed way to trigger this dialogue is by using mods or tinkering with the game’s files. Hence, YouTuber Proxy Gate Tactician is on the hunt to find anyone who can trigger this scene and is even willing to reward them with a wager.

According to dataminers, this fourth wall break dialogue is labeled with “Currently Can Not Be Triggered,” so it may not be possible to show up after all. That said, those up for the challenge and looking to snatch the prize will have to post a video including the method of how they triggered it, and it must be “reproducible by others” in the current patch.

