Baldur’s Gate 3 fans roast player who says turn-based combat makes game “boring”

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community blasted someone for calling the game’s turn-based combat mechanics “boring.”

Akin to Larian Studios’ last title, Divinity: Original Sin II, Baldur’s Gate 3 features turn-based mechanics. Instead of real-time combat like The Witcher games, turn-based battles pause the action, giving each opponent a chance to perform offensive and defensive tactics.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s meteoric success suggests many people are fond of this style of gameplay. However, it’s safe to say that some prospective players were turned away by the combat style.

While everyone has their own opinions, Baldur’s Gate fans couldn’t abide one person, in particular, who called turn-based games “boring.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players blast unpopular hot take about the combat

Twitter users Synth Potato recently came under fire for suggesting that Larian should add a real-time combat option to BG3.

They even went so far as to say they’d pay for such a feature in a hopeful DLC release. Synth Potato wrote in part, “A huge amount of players, including myself, who want to get into the game cannot due to [its] turn-based [combat].”

Lots of commenters in the thread called the hot take a “bad idea.” Many argued that either players “meet [Baldur’s Gate 3] where it’s at,” or play something else. Others agreed with the original poster, though, saying they also walked away from Baldur’s Gate 3 because of the turn-based combat.

What especially landed Synth Potato in hot water is their reason for not liking the title’s mechanics. When asked why they can’t get into turn-based games, the Twitter user responded, “they’re boring.” It didn’t take long for the gloves to come off.

“Nah bro you’re just boring,” came one reply. Someone else wrote, “That’s such an absurd take to me. He also doesn’t like reading books because the words aren’t SHOUTED AT HIM.”

Another person went after the poster’s affiliation with Red Dead Redemption content. “Red Dead Redemption pfp saying games are boring is crazy.” The Rockstar Nation account replied as well, “Bro, this is the same take RDR2 haters have on its gameplay.”

The way discourse in gaming works, this is one Baldur’s Gate 3 discussion that’s likely to crop up several more times.