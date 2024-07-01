Baldur’s Gate 3 challenges that should unlock trophies or achievements

Baldur’s Gate 3 rewards various accomplishments with trophies or achievements, but there are plenty more challenges that should also receive that treatment.

The game has over 50 achievements (or trophies, depending on what platform you’re playing on) for players to unlock, requiring players to complete multiple runs to get them all.

These range from basic gameplay and story tasks, like completing each Act or taking four long rests in a playthrough, to actions you might not think to try without a reward, like only using alcohol to complete a long rest.

Achievements and trophies are great ways to encourage players to look at a game in a new way, rewarding them for completing difficult feats or suggesting tasks that they might not be aware of otherwise.

With that in mind, here are some Baldur’s Gate 3 challenges that would make perfect trophies.

Rescue all Iron Throne prisoners

Larian Studios

It is genuinely shocking that there is no achievement for rescuing all of the prisoners from the Iron Throne in Act 3, especially since several trophies require players to rescue certain characters or groups. The topic has even inspired a Reddit thread on missed opportunities for achievements/trophies.

Rescuing the Iron Throne’s prisoners – Duke Ravengard, 13 Gondians, and (depending on previous choices) Omeluum – is not easy. The underwater prison is actively sinking, limiting the number of turns players have to free its inmates and escape themselves based on the difficulty level.

On top of that, there are some enemies to take care of, with additional challenges depending on how you handle Wyll’s pact with Mizora.

Because of this, it would make perfect sense to reward those who manage to get everyone out alive with an achievement.

Beat Baldur’s Gate 3 without consuming Tadpoles

Larian Studios

Mind flayer tadpoles are a massive part of Baldur’s Gate 3’s story, with players having the option to consume them to gain useful illithid powers.

However, many players ignore these helpful buffs over story concerns. But while there are consequences for using tadpoles, they aren’t as severe as many fear and, indeed, not so dire that players should forgo them for that reason alone.

With that in mind, Larian Studios could encourage “No Tadpole” runs as a Baldur’s Gate 3 challenge by giving players an achievement for ignoring this important piece of the game.

Use a Soul Coin to power up Karlach’s engine

Larian Studios

Soul Coins can be used to power up Karlach’s infernal engine heart, giving her the unique Infernal Fury condition, which empowers her attacks under certain circumstances.

However, like illithid tadpoles, Soul Coins are another beneficial resource many Baldur’s Gate 3 players don’t use, either because they don’t realize what they do or simply forget they exist.

Given their significance, it would make sense to encourage players to use Soul Coins at least once by rewarding them with a trophy.

Defeat Gortash before disabling the Steel Watch

Larian Studios

Another suggestion from Reddit is that managing to defeat Enver Gortash in Act 3 without first disabling the Steel Watch should unlock a trophy.

These powerful, destructive Constructs helped Gortash gain power in the city of Baldur’s Gate, and if not dealt with before taking on the Chosen of Bane, they’ll make the fight much harder.

Baldur’s Gate 3 includes other achievements for defeating story bosses and other difficult foes in ways that make the game more challenging. For example, beating the Adamantine Golem without using the Forge Hammer and killing Orin the Red while the cultists are chanting will get you trophies for your effort.

Granted, there is already an achievement connected to the Gortash fight in Fancy Footwork, which requires players to defeat him at Wyrm’s Rock without triggering any traps. Still, taking the Banite down while he still has access to his greatest asset would fit right in alongside the game’s other challenges.

Give Lae’zel the Githyanki egg

Larian Studios

Lae’zel is the only one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Origin characters not to have an achievement tied explicitly to her.

While players will need to complete at least one Dark Urge run and interact with the others to unlock everything, the only trophy task associated with Lae’zel – allying with Voss against the Githyanki God-Queen Vlaakith – can actually be completed without her.

As such, Lae’zel deserves an achievement of her own, and giving her the Gith egg is the perfect option. While the egg has been part of the game since the beginning, Patch 5 added new outcomes for those who take it from the crèche but don’t give it to Lady Esther.

What happens to the baby Githyanki depends on the player’s choices, but it’s possible for Lae’zel to raise the child by having the egg in Lae’zel’s inventory at the end of the game.

Given that it’s a newer feature that players might not figure out on their own, giving Lae’zel the Gith egg would be the perfect candidate if Larian even decides to add more trophies to Baldur’s Gate 3.

