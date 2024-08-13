Baldur’s Gate 3 centaur mod reveals expectedly unhinged questions

A famous fantasy race is being added to Baldur’s Gate 3 via a mod that’s in production, yet all anyone can ask about is trouser-related questions.

Centaurs are a playable race in D&D, with the latest iteration appearing in Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse. The problem with Centaurs is that they raise annoying questions about the rules, such as “Can they ride mounts?” (technically, yes) and “How many spaces do they take on the battlefield?”

These reasons likely put Centaurs on the bottom of the playable race list when Larian Studios developed Baldur’s Gate 3. They would be an utter nightmare to implement due to their unusual size and shape, with many cutscenes and pieces of equipment needing to be altered for them.

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has shared work on an in-development that will add Centaurs as a playable race for the custom character Origins. This resulted in some questionable but predictable questions from the fanbase.

“MAKE THE CENTAUR MOUNTABLE SO MINTHARA CAN RIDE ME MORE THAN ONCE,” one fan exclaimed, though it’s not as if the game doesn’t have its share of bizarre romance scenes.

“Softlock in stairs,” one user wrote, while another asked about the “eternal dilemma”, which asks about how Centaurs would wear pants. To which the OP replied, “Yes, the correct answer is a Centaur never wears pants; he only covers the top part of his body, gotta let his schlong breeze in the air.”

“But do they have the proper ‘equipment’ as well?” one player questioned, “Asking for a friend.” Presumably, they aren’t talking about the standard D&D equipment, like swords, a grappling hook, or potions.

Plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3 mods add races to the game, such as D&D’s Tabaxi, but they’re mostly humanoids that match the general shape of the existing options.

It’s up to the fans to provide the stranger options for the player base. The day may come when Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature the elephant-like Loxodon, the insectoid Thri-Kreen, or the slimy Plasmoids. What they get up to in the bedroom will also have to escape the players’ imaginations and make it onto the screen.