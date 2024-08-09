Baldur’s Gate 3 bug turns character portraits into webcam videos

Baldur’s Gate 3 might be celebrating its first anniversary, but there are still persistent glitches that players can encounter, including one that messes up the character portraits, making them look like poorly-aligned Zoom calls.

Character portraits in Baldur’s Gate 3 are a holdover from the old games, as they not only offer an easy way to select characters but also give you a visual indicator of their current hit points. They also change to match the party member’s appearance, giving you a chance to see close-ups of their headgear.

Unfortunately, even the character portraits aren’t safe from the glitches that have haunted Baldur’s Gate 3 since launch. Users on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit are reporting an issue where the party member close-ups look like they’re viewing the game through a webcam.

“It’s the dreaded boomer camera tilt, face-to-ceiling ratio all messed up,” one user joked, while another said, “Has been happening to me since EA, I thought they would fix it for release. Not a biggie.”

According to one user, the cause of the issue has been identified, and a possible solution is available: “Unfortunately, a known bug often occurs on level up. You can try respeccing at Withers to force a level up (or level up normally), and if that fails, try reloading a save from before the bug occurred.”

There’s an even bigger drawback to this glitch when playing as certain races. “I have no idea, but it happens pretty often for me and my friends,” one user wrote, “It’s funny when it happens to a short race like dwarf or halfling because they just completely disappear from the box so it’s just blank.”

It’s strange that this issue has existed since Baldur’s Gate 3 entered early access and has yet to be fixed, even though it’s been mentioned publicly for a long time.

Then again, the glitch doesn’t affect gameplay and can actually be quite funny when it occurs, so it’s probably a low-priority fix, especially when so much is still planned for the game.