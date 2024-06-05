Baldur’s Gate 3 boss will take shots at your family if you pick this class

Baldur’s Gate 3 reacts to the player’s choices in numerous ways, but one enemy will roast your relatives if you pick a specific character class at the start of the game.

In D&D/Baldur’s Gate 3, Sorcerers are spellcasters with a natural connection to magic. This usually means that one of their ancestors was a supernatural being, such as a dragon, demon, angel, genie, or elemental monster.

The mechanics of how a human managed to procreate with one of these creatures is best left for the fanfic sites. Though many powerful creatures can shapeshift with the aid of magic, offering an easy solution to the biological questions raised by the Sorcerer class.

Article continues after ad

At least one enemy in Baldur’s Gate 3 lacks tact when it comes to how a Sorcerer got their powers. A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has created a thread talking about how Auntie Ethel had an insult ready for their Draconic Origin Sorcerer during their playthrough.

Article continues after ad

“When first encountered, and she wanted to fuss over me, I decided to use the class option because, well, “I am magic. If I can’t cure myself, nothing you concoct will,” the OP wrote, “She snaps around and quickly cuts me down with, “You, or the dragon your blood hitched a ride with?”

Article continues after ad

Auntie Ethel has insults for every class, as well as some tailored to the Origin characters. These are fitting, considering she’s a powerful Fey creature known for influencing people’s minds and wielding words as weapons.

Indeed, players can also weaponize their insults in Baldur’s Gate 3, thanks to the Vicious Mockery Cantrip, which has hours of dialogue recorded for it. If you are annoyed because Auntie Ethel insulted your grandmother and her husband, Smaug, roast her yourself.

Baldur’s Gate 3 responds to your decisions in many different ways, though some don’t go as far as you might expect, such as playing a Drow. Fortunately, Auntie Ethel has a custom response to your choices, though you might not appreciate it.

Article continues after ad