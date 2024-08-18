Baldur’s Gate 3 boss was worried final game would be too short after scrapping content

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke revealed that the was originally afraid Baldur’s Gate 3 was going to be too short due to all the cut content.

Divided into three acts, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game that can take over a hundred hours to beat, especially if you’re constantly exploring every nook and cranny.

However, despite that, a recent BAFTA interview with Swen Vincke revealed that the game was initially going to be longer and that many parts had to be cut, leading the CEO to be originally worried the game was going to be too short.

Article continues after ad

In the interview, Swen brought up the discussion of “many things that people may not know” about the game. One of which, apparently, involves the development of Moonrise Towers in Act 2.

Larian Studios Imagine how long Baldur’s Gate 3’s Act 2 would be if the other tower made it to the game.

“Well this is a really random tidbit, but Moonrise Towers used to be two towers,” he said. “And now, we shipped with only one tower. And for a long time, there was actually the ruins of the second tower, and then we removed that also.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to Swen, the reason that the extra tower was removed was “purely productionally.” He explained that the game “was getting too big,” hence the decision to cut that part out.

In addition to this, Swen mentioned that initially, Larian had many more regions they planned to make. “I was afraid the game was going to be too short originally, but I’ve notoriously always been very bad at judging the length of our games.”

Article continues after ad

Speaking of cut content, devs have previously revealed that some of it included new areas for Wyll and Gortash. Wyll was supposed to have his own area in Red War College, while players would initially meet Gortash in Candlekeep, among other additions.

Larian has confirmed that they will not be making a Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC or a sequel, so these additions are left out in the dark. However, that doesn’t stop the community from combing the game files to find some of the remains of the cut content that didn’t make it to the game.

Article continues after ad