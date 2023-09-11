Baldur’s Gate 3 boasts impressive performance settings on the PS5

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on PlayStation 5 and the performance it has showcased on the console is fantastic. The game runs quite well, especially a lot smoother than its PC counterpart.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 launch was one of the most hyped moments for the opening week of September 2023. The successful PC launch for the game led to massive anticipation among Sony fans, which meant that Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation 5 was bound to be a success.

However, despite all the hype, nobody could ignore the fact that the optimization of the game is sub-par and it ran quite poorly on the PC. Fortunately, that’s not the case on PS5 as it runs exceptionally well and the number of hiccups it is facing has been reduced significantly.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 has been a success so far

Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 showcases stable and consistent performance

The PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 was tested and studied in deep by Digital Foundry. They found that the game is capped at 1440p and the game runs in a similar fashion for both Performance and Quality settings. It seems the visuals for the PS5 version of the game are similar to ultra settings on PC.

One of the most crucial aspects to consider here is that FSR 2 has been quite successful for the console. This is one of the major reasons behind the smooth performance of the game. Unfortunately, FSR 2 is still unavailable on the PC, but it should arrive sooner than later.

When it comes to frames, Digital Foundry claims that the game maintains a stable 60 FPS for the most part in Performance mode. However, once you enter the main city the frames start dropping similar to the PC version, thereby showcasing an inherent problem with how the game has been optimized.

Now, if you play the game in Quality mode, you will be locked at 30 FPS. As always, most of the game runs fine except the main city. In fact, it’s way more stable in Quality mode than in Performance mode. Regardless, the consistency that the quality mode hopes to achieve is met quite successfully.

Lastly, it is important to mention here Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a bit complicated to play on the PS5 on account of the controller. The game is primarily made for a keyboard and mouse and using a controller can make navigating through the various features and combat a little problematic.