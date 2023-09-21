Baldur’s Gate 3 dev debunks Astarion actor’s statement about hours of hidden content

After an old clip of Astarion actor Neil Newbon went viral, Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios clarified what he was referring to, debunking rumors that there’s hours of undiscovered content in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game with near infinite choices and consequences for just about any decision a player makes. Developer Larian Studios has included 17,000 possible endings, so it’s not surprising that there are still things players haven’t seen yet.

After a clip of Astarion actor Neil Newbon went viral, fans began looking for a large chunk of “secret” content that players supposedly missed.

This prompted a response from Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios, who clarified that the clip was weeks old and players have in fact found the quest and dialogue in question.

Note, spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 2 to follow.

Astarion actor Neil Newbon was referring to Blood of Lathander side-quest

During one of his regular Twitch streams in which he signs autographs and answers fan questions, Astarion actor Neil Newbon teased the existence of a section of the game that players can only access by doing something very specific.

While discussing the sheer size of the game and how much content there is that players are bound to miss during a single playthrough, Newbon mentioned there’s about “two hours of content” that no one has found yet.

At the time Newbon couldn’t provide any details or hints – including whether the sequence even involves Astarion – saying he was “told this in confidence” and he thinks he is “one of the few people who knows about it.”

While the stream took place close to the game’s launch, the clip really started gaining traction recently.

With so much speculation as to what Newbon was referring to, Larian has confirmed that it has already been found.

In a statement shared with GamesRadar+, Larian said:

“Neil’s comments were from a signing he did closer to the launch of the game, and he was being secretive in order to avoid spoilers. Players have since found the quest and the lines of dialogue he was talking about. Spoilers ahead!

“There’s a quest off the beaten path at the Rosymorn Monastery that rewards you with a nice mace called the Blood of Lathander. If you’re not careful or you try to steal the mace, you may activate a terrifying solar weapon.

“If you (intentionally or unintentionally) kill Astarion with this solar weapon and then revive him once you’re back at camp, he… will have some choice words for you.”

Those “choice words” have actually been circulating for about a month now. At the time they were found, players praised the bizarrely specific scene and Newbon’s “perfectly unhinged line readings.”

While there may not be hours of content the way fans thought, there’s certainly still much to uncover in Baldur’s Gate 3. With a game of this size, players will undoubtedly be finding hidden details, creative solutions, and more for years to come.

