Baldur’s Gate 3: All races & subclasses available in official mods

Mods are now officially part of Baldur’s Gate 3, and there are already new races and subclasses for you to use in your next playthrough.

Patch 7 has introduced an official Mod Manager for Baldur’s Gate 3 with community-designed content and Larian curating the list. These are currently only available on PC, but they’re set to arrive on console and Mac in October.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has all of the race and subclass options from the D&D Player’s Handbook, but fans have been aching to try stuff from other books. That being said, these are the ones that have been added via mods:

All official playable race mods

Larian Studios

The Astral Elves mod lets you play as the Astral Plane sailors from the Spelljammer setting. They gain a bonus Cantrip, proficiency in Perception, and the ability to teleport at short range with their Starlight Step power.

The Elemental Power – Genasi Race mod adds four options: Air Genasi, Earth Genasi, Fire Genasi, and Water Genasi. These are beings with ancestry traced to beings from the inner planes. Naturally, they are resistant to damage from their home planes and gain access to elemental spells as they level up.

The Imp Race mod lets you play as a tiny winged devil from the Nine Hells. They can scratch enemies with their claws or scorch them with the Firebolt Cantrip. As they level up, they’ll gain access to the Blur and Invisibility spells, as well as the poison sting attack.

The Kuo-Toa Playable Race mod lets you play as a freaky fish guy. They can clamp enemies with their crab claws, trap them with nets, and incite their allies into a blood rage. You can also pick the Kuo-Toa goddess, Blibdoolpoolp, as a deity.

All official playable subclass mods

Larian Studios

The Celestial Warlock eschews the evil Patrons of the base subclasses, gaining power from the heavens. They gain the ability to heal allies, increase the damage from their Radiant spells, and add more fire and holy spells to their expanded list.

The Warlock – The Remembrance subclass is all about mastering the secrets of a previous life. This includes the greater skill proficiencies of the Rogue with the extra spells of the College of Lore Bards.

That’s all you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3’s new subclasses and races added in mods. Check out our other guides for information about how to respec your character, details about the max level cap, and the best class tier list.