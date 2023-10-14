A handful of NPCs are preventing Baldur’s Gate 3 players from becoming completely evil

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most flexible games this year, and like all good RPGs, it gives players tons of chances to be the worst person possible.

There’s even an entire origin character dedicated to giving into “the dark urge” if you really want to role play as a villain. But doing that means endangering some of the most beloved NPCs in the game, and it can be pretty rough to watch if you like any of them.

That’s the sacrafice of an evil playthrough though. Sometimes you need to kill the characters you love just to see what dialogue options it reveals.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal which NPCs stop them turning evil

However, there are some NPCs that are so loved that it’s stopped players from picking the evil decisions, saving countless numbers of Tiefling refugees.

One player described this phenomenon on the Baldur’s Gate subreddit, saying: “For me, it’s not losing any companions, it’s losing Dammon and (based purely on emotion) Doni. I keep trying an evil run and I end up starting over.”

Another player said that Zevlor, the leader of the teifling refugees, was their weakness: “I can’t do that to him. Any of the tieflings, really, but his hurt ruins me.”

And of course, a lot of players had a soft spot for the most-romanced character in the game: Shadowheart.

“I can’t bear to watch Shar get the last laugh on kidnapping and brainwashing an innocent girl and torturing her parents for 40 years just because they followed a different goddess.”

It’s good to see that players willpower is being propped up by these characters, otherwise there’d by a lot more mindflayers wandering around.

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out this list of mistakes that players keep making during combat.