Ubisoft reportedly delays Assassin’s Creed: Rift to 2023

Sourav Banik . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Ubisoft has decided to delay their upcoming small-scale stealth title Assassin’s Creed: Rift until spring next year.

After an initial proposal to be a Valhalla expansion, Assassin’s Creed: Rift later branched out to be a standalone game. Set in the Middle East around Baghdad, it will feature Basim from the latest game as one of the main characters.

But Ubisoft has now made the decision to push back the game’s release date along with the likes of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Assassin’s Creed: Rift will now release in mid 2023

Ubisoft has pushed Assassin’s Creed: Rift’s release window from February next year to the second quarter, meaning it should be released around May or June. According to Bloomberg, a person familiar with the company’s plans stated the reason for the delay being the game is running far behind schedule.

On July 22, 2022, Ubisoft held its Q1 fiscal year 2023 call. In it, they announced the delay of a “smaller unannounced premium title” which is none other than the upcoming Assassin’s Creed title.

Rift is currently in development by Ubisoft’s studio in Bordeaux and is expected to release before Assassin’s Creed Infinity. As we mentioned earlier, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora also met with the same fate. It was supposed to release alongside the upcoming film sequel but has now been postponed.

This means we’ll get to see only two major releases from Ubisoft this year. This includes Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull & Bones which will be released later in the fourth quarter.

Ubisoft Forward also returns in a couple of months. Around the same timeline, they’re looking to celebrate the franchise’s 15th anniversary. We can expect to hear more about Rift’s delay in either of these two events.

Ubisoft also reportedly canceled Roller Champions after failing to secure a substantial player base across the world. Fans are now speculating that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is canned as well.