Massive Assassin’s Creed Shadows leak appears in least expected place online

An official Assassin’s Creed Shadows artbook has seemingly leaked on an anime website – the kind that doesn’t feature much plot (ahem).

On February 2, 2025, the Assassin’s Creed Shadows artbook was posted online, giving players an early look at the game’s cosmetic outfits, weapons, historical figures, and locations.

The leak was originally spotted by a Reddit user, (we won’t ask how they found it), and has quickly gone viral on social media. According to OP, the Art of Assassin’s Creed Shadows book appeared on a website that features anime girls who have seemingly lost their clothes – you get the point.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows artwork leaks

As for the leaked book itself, it contains 200+ images of outfits for Naoe and Yasuke – the game’s two leading protagonists. Amongst them are what appear to be early alternate outfit designs, which were made for the game’s in-game shop.

The most notable ones shown were a pair of demon hunter outfits, which deck Naoe and Yasuke out with fiery weapons, oni mask belts, and red ropes that tie their armor together.

There is also early concept artwork for both Kyoto and Osaka, two areas that will feature heavily within Assassin’s Creed Shadows. We even get a glimpse of the character designs for historical figures Hattori Hanzo, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, and Momochi Sandayu.

Ubisoft The Assassin’s Creed Shadows artbook has leaked ahead of its official release.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Legendary animals were also showcased, with the game’s mythical creatures being linked to Japanese folklore. The artbook most notably revealed details about the white tanuki, an animal known to bring good luck to those who spot it.

If you want to see the leaked artbook for yourself, without having to go snooping around on dingy anime websites, then you can check the Reddit link. Of course, like all leaks, this artbook should be taken with a grain of salt.

