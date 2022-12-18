Leaked Assassin’s Creed Jade mobile gameplay is much better than fans expected

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Gameplay footage for Assassin’s Creed Jade has been leaked, complete with a sequence taking place on the Great Wall of China and a look at how the game plays on mobile.

Assassin’s Creed has been around for almost two decades at this point, with the franchise being taken all around the world in many different time periods across its vast library of titles. Many more locations and time periods for new titles were revealed at once, with China being one of the locations that would host a new AC title.

While the franchise has visited China before with Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, the next game in the series has been leaked with almost three minutes’ worth of gameplay footage being posted online.

Article continues after ad

Footage showed off a visually impressive sequence where the player navigated the Great Wall of China, with visually impressive set pieces being marred a bit by the person playing struggling with the mobile controls.

Assassin’s Creed Jade brings AC to mobile

The gameplay demo had the player in the shoes of Dengling Bai, a warrior wielding dual swords, and featured him scaling the Great Wall of China as a village nearby burned to the ground.

It featured parkour the likes of which the AC series is known, some combat, and even a cutscene. While the game is clearly in an early state—with most of the voice acting not even in the game yet—fans of the series were wowed by the visual fidelity of the title.

Article continues after ad

Mobile thumb controls were on-screen, with the person playing having a hard time doing things like parkour and climbing an invisible wall when trying to zipline down from the Great Wall.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Though the UI elements, combat, and even level progression system resembled newer Assassin’s Creed titles like Odyssey and Valhalla, it all appears to have been wrapped up into a mobile package.

It remains to be seen whether or not this Assassin’s Creed title will be available outside of mobile devices with scalable graphics, similar to something like Genshin Impact. The game was initially announced as a mobile title, long before the leaked gameplay footage came to light.

Article continues after ad

Despite the excitement for the game being stunted a bit by Jade being a mobile title, Assassin’s Creed fans still seemed very eager to see more of the game.