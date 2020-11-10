How to change Eivor's gender in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

Gender is a smaller aspect in the grand scheme of a huge, open-world game like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but people prefer to have control over their character and how they are portrayed. This guide will show you exactly how to pick and change it.

The ability to change gender is an important part of video game modernization. It shows how far we’ve come, and also highlights the need for complete customization of a character we’re going to be spending many hours with.

The good news is that you’re not penalized for any decision that you come to. Therefore, you’re never left with a feeling of “what if?” Ubisoft simply wants to supply players with even more ways of tackling their new game.

How to pick Eivor’s gender

Lots of people have their own personal preferences and are accustomed to choosing a particular gender when prompted to.

So naturally, you’d like the choice, and we can tell you how to accomplish that.

Start up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Hit Story and a cutscene will start up, where you will see Eivor as a child. Pick one of three options: Male, Female, or “Let the ANIMUS choose.” Once you have selected Male or Female, you’re still able to switch your character manually during the game.

If the player picks Let the ANIMUS choose, then the game will automatically switch between the genders at various points throughout the game automatically.

How to change Eivor’s gender manually

As we mentioned earlier, if you decide you want to keep things fresh, then you can always alter the gender yourself.

Here’s how to do that.

Pause your game. Press up on the d-pad. Choose your character’s gender.

There you go, hopefully, that’s a big help in managing your journey with Eivor.

Will it affect your game?

This is an adequate question to the game’s gender option, given the path that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey took. Ubisoft‘s previous game allowed players to choose either Kassandra or Alexios, which greatly influenced the narrative.

Thankfully, unlike Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, whichever gender you pick won’t alter the game in any way. Because of how easily you can switch up the genders, it makes sense to not have the unassigned gender as a separate character, which is great as it eliminates the feeling of leaving content out and keeps the story simple.

For more news and guides on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, then check out our Assassin’s Creed hub for all your information.