How to change difficulty in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

How to change difficulty in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 14:15

by Andrew Highton
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

No matter what game you play, there will always be some element of difficulty. Trying to find that balance can always be tricky. However, Ubisoft’s newest game has multiple settings that can drastically alter the way in which you play. So here is how to change the difficulty in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and what option might be best for you.

The default difficulty in the Assassin’s Creed games has risen a bit in recent years. External influences like the Souls games seem to be having a noticeable effect on certain titles and the way they handle. Assassin’s Creed is just one of the many games that have taken inspiration from FromSoftware’s combat-heavy series.

As such, more combat means more enemies, and more enemies means more chance of being maimed. Not to mention the legendary fights against rare animals and mythical beasts too.

So with difficulty being a more prominent factor in the gameplay, we thought we would single this aspect out. We will walk you through how to change the difficulty settings in AC Valhalla, and perhaps identify the most suitable ones.

Difficulties and sub-difficulties

Needless to say, the way in which Ubisoft is presenting difficulty in their new game is innovative for the series. Instead of having several standard, default levels that indicate their severity, there are now sub-options too.

They are now split up into Combat, Stealth, and Exploration. Here is what you’ll find under each of these sub-categories.

Combat

Possibly the most important modifier as you don't want it too easy, or too tough.
  • Skald (Easy)
  • Vikingr (Default)
  • Berserkr (Hard)
  • Drengr (Very Hard)

Stealth

If stealth is not your forte, then these adjustments will improve your fleet of foot.
  • Apprentice (Easy)
  • Assassin (Default)
  • Master Assassin (Hard)

Exploration

A great way to change how much aid you need in exploring the land.
  • Adventurer
  • Explorer (Default)
  • Pathfinder

How to change the difficulty

The game's difficulty settings are very easy to change.

Not all games make it clear from the outset how to change its settings. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a lot more forgiving and guides the player almost immediately.

  1. Start a new campaign
  2. Select your difficulty levels

It really is that simple to start things off. However, as the game progresses, you may find yourself struggling to cope with the demands AC Valhalla asks of you. So if you fancy lowering the difficulty, or maybe increasing it because it’s too easy, then that’s also quite straightforward.

  1. Pause the game.
  2. Go to Options.
  3. Go to the Gameplay tab.
  4. Change the difficulty to suit your preferences.

What difficulty affects?

Each setting will come with its own personal circumstances and varying gameplay modifiers. These measures ensure that your experience is optimal and tailored to the way you want to experience Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

This is what the difficulty settings will affect.

Combat

  • The damage of enemy attacks, taking more health away from you.
  • The power of your attacks, taking less health from the enemy.
  • Aim assist can be altered to be snappy and automatically lock-on or turned off altogether.

Stealth

  • The range at which enemies can see you.
  • How quickly they will detect you.
  • You can make it so every assassination attempt with the hidden blade is a guaranteed kill – regardless of the strength of the enemy.

Exploration

  • Adjust the number of icons you can see on your heads-up display (HUD).
  • Changes how much information you receive with regards to the distance of landmarks and POIs.
  • A custom option will allow you to manually fine-tune the settings yourself.

That pretty much covers everything you need to know about how to change the difficulty settings in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Plus, which options may suit your playstyle the best.

For more news and guides on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, then check out our Assassin’s Creed hub for all your information.

How to use photo mode in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 12:35

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Portrait of Eivor in Valhalla using photo mode
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is finally out for fans of the series to live like a viking, and with it comes the hotly anticipated photo-mode feature! If you want to know how to take the perfect shot, you’ve come to the right place. 

Wanting to share your Eivor adventures with your friends and fellow players? Jumping into the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla photo mode and showing off your photography skills is a great way to do just that.

All screenshots here have been captured on a PC using an RTX 2070 Super, but we’ve included the appropriate button prompts for consoles, too.

Launching photo mode

Photo showing the Assassin's Creed Valhalla options menu, where players can turn on photo mode.Navigate to the gameplay tab in the options menu to enable photo mode.

Bring up the options menu via the Esc key on PC, or by pressing the options/menu button on PlayStation/Xbox. From here, navigate across to the ‘Gameplay’ tab.

There, you’ll be able to toggle on photo mode for in-game use. Players can also enable this option right from the Title Screen upon launching by scrolling to the options tab.

Title screen with the options menu tab highlightedPhoto mode can also be turned on directly through the Title Screen.

Taking a photo

In Valhalla, taking a photo is easy. Once photo mode has been enabled, simply press F3 on PC, or click the L+R sticks together on consoles. Note that this mode works during gameplay, but not cutscenes.

Screenshot of Valhalla's photo mode option showing the UI and a beautiful snowy mountain alongside a settlement.After pressing the corresponding keys, photo mode will activate.

With photo mode enabled, in-game action will freeze, allowing you to capture that perfect mid-combat shot or breathtaking vista. Ubisoft have also provided players with ample ways to take an already beautiful image even further, so let’s detail some of them here.

Options to move the camera, rotate, offset, tilt and orbit allow you to quickly and precisely set up that perfect shot just how you want it. Once you’ve set up that shot, it’s time to move into Edit Mode to further fine-tune options such as filter, color correction, depth of field, and more.

Editing your photo

Valhalla’s in-game photo editor allows you to tweak your image exactly to what you’re looking for. Want a highly contrasted grayscale portrait of Eivor in battle? This is where you take the shot to that next level.

Edit mode of Valhalla's photo mode, showing how different filters and options.Switch between different filters to set the perfect mood.

Fine-tuning your image is easy, with the ability to focus on a subject, adjust depth of field, or control the weather and bring in some fog for a perfectly moody shot.

Exposure, contrast, temperature, tint, saturation, noise, vignetting, bloom and fog are all the options available to edit your photo. Once you’ve set up your shot, you can preview and then take your image. On PC, you can preview your shot by pressing down the middle mouse button, or Triangle or Y on PlayStation/Xbox.

Grayscale photo of settlement in ValhallaFancy a broodier image? Try out a grayscale filter.

Accessing your shots

Once you’re happy, go ahead and press the spacebar, A or X, to take and save the shot. Once you’ve done this, you can view your photos either through the map, or externally through your hardware’s storage.

On PC, photos are saved under Documents/Assassin’s Creed Valhalla/Photos. On consoles, it’s slightly different.

  • For PlayStation, navigate to Settings/System Storage Management/Capture Gallery
  • On Xbox, press the Xbox button. Scroll to Capture & Share, then Recent Captures.
  • To view your images through the map, press M on PC, the view button on Xbox, or hold the central pad on PlayStation.
Screenshot showing the image located on the map.Check out your, and other players’ photos on the Valhalla map.

That’s it! You’re well on your way to becoming one of Valhalla’s best photographers.

Make sure to tweet us @Dexerto and share your perfect snaps. Enjoy Valhalla, and enjoy the fantastic photo mode feature.