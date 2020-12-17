Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yule Season update revealed – patch notes

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Yule Season update kicks off this month, bringing with it plenty of festive new features to the game. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ubisoft is kicking off its first post-launch update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, allowing all players to enjoy a host of new content completely free of charge. The Yule Season patch aims to bring plenty of holiday cheer to every battle-hardened Viking, while also giving players opportunities to net themselves some new loot.

Highlights include the settlement expansion, Yule Festival, new minigames, and a load of new store items. Whether you’re a new or returning player, there is plenty of exciting content to sink your teeth into. To help give you the lowdown on the game’s latest update, we’ve covered all the patch notes below.

Settlement Expansion + Revellers’ Hut

One of the best parts of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was upgrading the Ravensthorpe Settlement. It’s here where players can construct various buildings to aid them on their conquest across England. The original settlement included a blacksmith, fishing hut, trading post, barracks, stable, and even a dedicated museum.

However, the Yule Season will be expanding this area even further with the arrival of the Revellers’ Hut. This new hut will be bringing numerous festivals throughout the year. The first of which is the Yule Festival.

Yule Festival

The Yule Festival is active from December 17 to January 7, with many festivities to enjoy and rewards to claim. Players can expect to see snow in Ravensthorpe, so you’ll need to wrap up in your warmest attire if you wish to keep the bitter chill out.

During the Yuletide celebration, you can expect to get entangled with various festivities ranging from drunk brawls (yes, you read that right) to archery challenges and more.

New loot

Partaking in said festivities will reward you with Yule Tokens. This currency can then be used to redeem festive rewards at the Festival Shop. The event will be accessible after having completed one story arc (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire), with rewards only being obtainable during the Yule Festival.

Read More: How to get legendary Excalibur sword

The following items can be obtained:

Modraniht Ceremonial Outfit

Traditional Yule Garland

Sacrificial Altar

Modraniht Tattoo Set

Ritual Tree Ornaments

Modraniht Ceremonial Shield

Cozy Fire Pit

Modraniht Ceremonial Seax

Yule Beech Tree

Store items

The Hel’s Damnation Theme is now available via the store, while the Niflheim Theme will become available on December 22. Both of these can only be purchased with Helix Credits.

Holiday community contest

Join the Yule Festival and capture your favorite photo or video for a chance to win The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and 50 Euros-worth of Helix Credits. The contest will run from December 17 through January 1 on both Discord and Twitter.

River Raid update

Aside from the new skills and abilities that will be unlocked in February 2021, a new game mode called the River Raid will bring three new maps that will be brimming with new gear, silver, runes, Books of Knowledge, and much more.

The new Jomsviking Hall will also enable you to recruit more Jomsvikings to take with you to the new River Raids.

So there you have it, everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Yule Season update.