Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yule Season update revealed – patch notes

Published: 17/Dec/2020 17:07

by James Busby
AC Valhalla Festive update
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Yule Season update kicks off this month, bringing with it plenty of festive new features to the game. Here’s everything you need to know. 

Ubisoft is kicking off its first post-launch update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, allowing all players to enjoy a host of new content completely free of charge. The Yule Season patch aims to bring plenty of holiday cheer to every battle-hardened Viking, while also giving players opportunities to net themselves some new loot. 

Highlights include the settlement expansion, Yule Festival, new minigames, and a load of new store items. Whether you’re a new or returning player, there is plenty of exciting content to sink your teeth into. To help give you the lowdown on the game’s latest update, we’ve covered all the patch notes below.

Settlement Expansion + Revellers’ Hut

Ubisoft
The Revellers’ Hut will bring plenty of fun festivities to join in with.

One of the best parts of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was upgrading the Ravensthorpe Settlement. It’s here where players can construct various buildings to aid them on their conquest across England. The original settlement included a blacksmith, fishing hut, trading post, barracks, stable, and even a dedicated museum. 

However, the Yule Season will be expanding this area even further with the arrival of the Revellers’ Hut. This new hut will be bringing numerous festivals throughout the year. The first of which is the Yule Festival.

Yule Festival

AC Valhalla festive update
Ubisoft
Ravensthorpe looks a little different this time of year.

The Yule Festival is active from December 17 to January 7, with many festivities to enjoy and rewards to claim. Players can expect to see snow in Ravensthorpe, so you’ll need to wrap up in your warmest attire if you wish to keep the bitter chill out. 

During the Yuletide celebration, you can expect to get entangled with various festivities ranging from drunk brawls (yes, you read that right) to archery challenges and more.

New loot

Partaking in said festivities will reward you with Yule Tokens. This currency can then be used to redeem festive rewards at the Festival Shop. The event will be accessible after having completed one story arc (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire), with rewards only being obtainable during the Yule Festival.

The following items can be obtained: 

  • Modraniht Ceremonial Outfit
  • Traditional Yule Garland
  • Sacrificial Altar
  • Modraniht Tattoo Set
  • Ritual Tree Ornaments
  • Modraniht Ceremonial Shield
  • Cozy Fire Pit
  • Modraniht Ceremonial Seax
  • Yule Beech Tree

Store items

The Hel’s Damnation Theme is now available via the store, while the Niflheim Theme will become available on December 22. Both of these can only be purchased with Helix Credits.

Holiday community contest

Valhalla festive update
Ubisoft
Take a nice picture and win a nice prize.

Join the Yule Festival and capture your favorite photo or video for a chance to win The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and 50 Euros-worth of Helix Credits. The contest will run from December 17 through January 1 on both Discord and Twitter.

River Raid update

River Raid
Ubisoft
It wouldn’t be a Viking Christmas without a raid.

Aside from the new skills and abilities that will be unlocked in February 2021, a new game mode called the River Raid will bring three new maps that will be brimming with new gear, silver, runes, Books of Knowledge, and much more. 

The new Jomsviking Hall will also enable you to recruit more Jomsvikings to take with you to the new River Raids.

So there you have it, everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Yule Season update.

3 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla easter eggs you need to see

Published: 25/Nov/2020 18:07

by Alex Garton
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla might not strike you as a game that blends the worlds of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings, but if you look in the right place, these easter eggs can be found. 

Ubisoft’s game released alongside the Xbox Series X|S and since launch players have searched every inch of the game’s expansive world. In doing so, a number of exciting crossovers to other major franchises have been found.

Although the world of Valhalla may be set in the age of the Vikings, which is nothing remotely like the grounds of Hogwarts, there are some things you can find that blur the lines.

Ubisoft
Valhalla’s easter eggs are spread across various regions of the game’s world.

Best easter eggs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Harry Potter easter egg

This easter egg is located in Lunden, south-east of St Paul’s Cathedral in a small thatched building.

The building is guarded by a snake and a key is required to unlock the door. Use your Odin Sight and you’ll see a white indicator that marks the location of the key on the balcony of a nearby building.

u/FortniteVg
Players will enter what looks to be Voldemort’s hideout.

Once inside, players will find an eerily dark lit room filled with strange objects. On the table directly opposite the door, there’s a readable note for players that lists each of Voldemort’s Horcruxes from the Harry Potter films. These were, of course, the powerful objects in the Deathly Hallows, which contained a hidden fragment of a wizard or witch’s soul.

Despite the room only containing the ‘Strange list’, it’s a great easter egg to discover. For any fans of the Harry Potter franchise, this is one you can’t afford to skip.

Dark Souls easter egg

It’s hard to find an open-world RPG that doesn’t have a reference to From Software’s legendary franchise. There are no complaints from fans, though, as it’s always exciting to discover a Dark Souls easter egg, especially if it’s the iconic bonfire.

Whitelocks
Here’s exactly where to find the Dark Souls easter egg.

The bonfire is located in east Ledecestrescire in the ruins of a building. We’ve seen the same bonfire reference in countless titles and it still never gets boring. Luckily, as long as you remember to save regularly, you won’t be spawning back at the bonfire when you die.

Lord of the Rings easter egg

It would have been a missed opportunity to not include a reference to Tolkien’s Middle-Earth in the world of Valhalla. Lucky for us, Ubisoft didn’t disappoint and even added one of the Rings of Power into the game.

Skull Busters
Here’s exactly where to find the Lord of the Rings easter egg.

The easter egg is located west of Glowecestre on the edge of the river in a small house. Players will need to locate the nearby hidden key with their Odin Sight and enter the building.

Inside there’s a readable note that reads “One of the little folk asked me to make the door smaller, as he wants to keep unruly houseguests from his house.” This is a clear reference to Tolkien’s character Bilbo Baggins.

Skull Busters
It’s amazing Ubisoft actually added a Ring of Power to the game.

Next to the note, the developers have even added a small ring in reference to the Rings of Power. It’s unfortunate that players can’t equip the ring, but honestly that’s probably for the best.