Assassin's Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics revealed - Dexerto

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla looks to be the franchise’s most brutal game ever. So it’s only fitting that Ubisoft provides you with some flashy gear to slay your foes. With the release of Valhalla, we’ve got a look at the stylish Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics you’ll be able to apply to Eivor.

Needless to say, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Eivor is going to be cleaning a fair share of blood from their mighty weapons. Regardless of which gender you go for, Eivor is a fearsome warrior covered in cloth and armor. But it’s important to look good whilst killing too.

The latest images show off some classy looking skins and cosmetics that Assassin’s Creed fans will be able to get their hands on. Ranging from Draugr-inspired gear to full-on homages to previous Assassin’s Creed protagonists.

Take a look at the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics in these brand new images.

How do you buy these skins and cosmetics?

Assassin’s Creed games use a premium in-game currency known as “Helix Credits”.

You can obtain this currency through two different means. You can either earn a limited amount for free by completing specific objectives. Or you can also spend real money to acquire bulk amounts of Helix Credits.

Read More: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weapons list and combat guide

In addition to purchasing skins and cosmetics, they can also be used to save yourself time during the game. For example, in previous Assassin’s Creed games, Helix Credits could be spent on crafting materials to speed the gathering process up.

Gear Set, Tattoo Set, and Character Packs

We’ve grabbed some images for you to look at the tattoos and skins you can currently get for your Eivor in Valhalla:

Draugr Set

Huldufolk Set

Bayek of Siwa Outfit

Runestone Tattoo Set

Valkyrie Tattoo Set

Valkyrie Set

Berserker Set

Draugr Tattoo Set

Raider Tattoo Set

Sigrdrifumal Tattoo Set

Video of the cosmetics and gameplay

If you wish to view the full video featuring this new gameplay and get a closer look at the store, then click the video below.

Timestamp: 1: 39: 51

This is only a snippet of what players can expect from Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with more additions likely come down the line.