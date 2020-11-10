 Assassin's Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics revealed - Dexerto
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics revealed

Published: 10/Nov/2020 16:11 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 11:17

by Andrew Highton
eivor in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla looks to be the franchise’s most brutal game ever. So it’s only fitting that Ubisoft provides you with some flashy gear to slay your foes. With the release of Valhalla, we’ve got a look at the stylish Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics you’ll be able to apply to Eivor.

Needless to say, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Eivor is going to be cleaning a fair share of blood from their mighty weapons. Regardless of which gender you go for, Eivor is a fearsome warrior covered in cloth and armor. But it’s important to look good whilst killing too.

The latest images show off some classy looking skins and cosmetics that Assassin’s Creed fans will be able to get their hands on. Ranging from Draugr-inspired gear to full-on homages to previous Assassin’s Creed protagonists.

Take a look at the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics in these brand new images.

How do you buy these skins and cosmetics?

Assassin’s Creed games use a premium in-game currency known as “Helix Credits”.

You can obtain this currency through two different means. You can either earn a limited amount for free by completing specific objectives. Or you can also spend real money to acquire bulk amounts of Helix Credits.

In addition to purchasing skins and cosmetics, they can also be used to save yourself time during the game. For example, in previous Assassin’s Creed games, Helix Credits could be spent on crafting materials to speed the gathering process up.

Gear Set, Tattoo Set, and Character Packs

We’ve grabbed some images for you to look at the tattoos and skins you can currently get for your Eivor in Valhalla:

Draugr Set

The Draugr set in the Valhalla store

Huldufolk Set

The Huldufolk Skin Set from Valhalla

Bayek of Siwa Outfit

Bayek of Siwa outfit set for Eivor in Valhalla

Runestone Tattoo Set

Runestone Tattoo Set in Valhalla

Valkyrie Tattoo Set

Valkyrie Tattoo Set in Valhalla

Valkyrie Set

Valhalla Valkyrie set in the item store

Berserker Set

Valhalla Berserker Set in the store

Draugr Tattoo Set

Store image showing the Draugr Tattoo set

Raider Tattoo Set

Valhalla store image showing the Raider Tattoo set

Sigrdrifumal Tattoo Set

Store image showing the Valhalla Sigrdrifrumal Tattoo Set

 

Video of the cosmetics and gameplay

If you wish to view the full video featuring this new gameplay and get a closer look at the store, then click the video below.

Timestamp: 1: 39: 51

This is only a snippet of what players can expect from Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with more additions likely come down the line.

Assassin's Creed

Shroud finds hilarious and horrible bugs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:59 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 19:15

by Alex Garton

shroud

Whilst streaming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Shroud encountered some hilarious and game-breaking bugs, and it’s hard to deny how entertaining it was to watch.

The release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has arrived and content creators are playing the game across multiple platforms. Of course, as with any newly released title, Valhalla has its fair share of bugs and glitches on launch day that the developers will likely already be working on.

While streaming Valhalla, Shroud experienced a number of these glitches himself, leaving his viewers with some great reactions. Despite these in-game issues being unintended, there’s no denying how entertaining it is to watch a hilarious bug occur on stream.

Shroud encounters hilarious glitches on stream

The first glitch revolves around a large chest that the other NPCs are supposed to help you open. However, unfortunately for Shroud, his Viking companions didn’t fancy lending him a hand.

It’s fair to say there is no chance you’re getting that chest open on your own. The fact that the chest is made of solid gold just adds insult to injury, and you can tell Shroud just wants to grab the loot and go.

Shroud encountered the next glitch while swimming in a deep pool that led into a patch of darkness. Unfortunately, that patch happened to lead Shroud underneath the map while his character continued to move in the swimming animation.

Although game-breaking glitches like this can be an issue for some players, it’s always hilarious to see a streamer encounter one. The fact that Shroud is swimming under the map just adds the icing on the cake for the clip. All jokes aside, this is definitely a bug that Ubisoft will need to patch before other players start abusing it.

Finally, Shroud enters a cave assuming it’s an explorable area and soon realizes he’s not meant to be there.

It’s safe to say when you see a black untextured wall in a game this stunning, you’re probably not meant to be there. You have to respect Shroud for pushing past the black wall, even if it meant he fell through the map.

It never gets boring seeing streamers run into these game-breaking bugs. The reactions are always gold and they definitely add something to a play-through when they’re not regularly occurring. In the meantime, Ubisoft might need to push out a couple of patches before everyone accidentally stumbles into the wrong cave.