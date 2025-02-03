We’ve got the early rundown on what to expect from Assassin’s Creed Shadows after launch. From a free expansion (if you’re quick), to an additional quest, here’s all the confirmed DLC thus far.

As is standard in the modern gaming industry, a game’s release date is often just the beginning. DLC is all but expected when it comes to AAA releases, and it can come in all shapes and sizes, be it pre-order bonuses, additional maps, or full-fledged expansion packs.

With Assassin’s Creed Shadows fast approaching its March 20, 2025 release date, Ubisoft has lifted the veil on what players can expect in this regard. Not only that, but they’re even handing things out for free as a means of apologizing for the game’s delays, given it was initially set to release on November 15, 2024.

So if you’re jumping right into the nearest bale of hay in Feudal Japan and eager for more, get up to speed with all the future content coming to the game.

Bonus Quest at launch: Thrown to the Dogs

Ubisoft Thrown to the Dogs is a bonus reward for anyone who pre-orders Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Up first is an additional Quest set to be available at launch. ‘Thrown to the Dogs’ is only available for those who pre-order AC Shadows, however, so you won’t be able to access this one for a price after the game hits store shelves.

Details are scarce for the time being, but we know the Quest roughly involves following a dog as they seek to avenge their master who was executed.

There’s no telling quite how long this particular Quest may be, nor what the rewards are, but it’s sure to be a welcome bonus for any players who pre-order.

First expansion: Claws of Awaji

Ubisoft The Island of Awaji is calling to Yasuke and Naoe.

The first real bit of DLC for AC Shadows is the Claws of Awaji expansion. Months before the game itself is even available, Ubisoft has already confirmed its plans to follow up “later in 2025” with another massive content drop.

This expansion is set to provide “over 10 hours of gameplay” and take players to a “completely new open world region.” Fit with the new Sanzoku Ippa faction, we’ll be facing off against new enemy types, but doing so with the new Bō weapon for Naoe.

Our dual protagonists, Yasuke and Naoe, are being “relentlessly hunted” by the time this expansion kicks off, so expect plenty of high-octane fights across the island of Awaji.

While there’s no exact release date for now, we know for certain it’s been in development for quite some time as Ubisoft’s separate Bordeaux team (the devs behind AC Mirage) has been toiling away on this expansion.

Will there be a second expansion?

Given the likes of AC Valhalla had multiple expansions over the course of its lifespan, can fans expect the same for AC Shadows? Well, that all depends on the success of the game at launch.

For now, Ubisoft has only revealed plans for a single expansion as we detailed above. However, should the game prove successful not only commercially, but critically too, then there’s every chance we see more content further down the line. Though should the new release fall short, it’s likely the DLC will be a one-and-done.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any further details emerge in the lead-up to the release of AC Shadows on March 20, 2025.