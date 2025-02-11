Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Sprecher collaborate with free in-game item

Sprecher Brewing Company is teaming up with Ubisoft to release an exclusive 16 oz. root beer can in celebration of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, along with a free in-game reward.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is gearing up for release on March 20, 2025, but fans can get their hands on some special rewards before the game even comes out.

Sprecher Brewing Company linked up with Ubisoft to release a limited-time root beer can in recognition of the latest entry in the franchise — and it’s more than a collector’s item.

Article continues after ad

Aside from featuring new artwork, the cans also contain codes for players to unlock a pretty sweet reward. Here’s how to get yours.

Ubisoft

Sprecher root beer offers epic-tier weapon before Assassin’s Creed Shadows release

Starting February 2025, players who snag the exclusive Sprecher Assassin’s Creed Shadows root beer can will receive an epic-tear weapon called the ‘Slash of Sprecher Naginata.’

The weapon also comes with custom artwork and “enhanced firepower” to give players a leg up against their foes.

Article continues after ad

“Sprecher has always been about crafting experiences that bring people together, and this partnership with Ubisoft allows us to do just that in a whole new way,” Sprecher Brewing Company’s chief marketing officer, Sam Keene, said of the collaboration.

Article continues after ad

“Assassin’s Creed has been a part of gaming culture for nearly two decades, and we’re excited to offer fans a collectible they can enjoy both in-game and in real life. It’s about creating a connection between the worlds we love to play in and the flavors we love to share.”

Players can purchase a can of the special Assassin’s Creed Shadows Sprecher root beer at over 2,000 retailers across the United States, including airports like LAX, DFW, JFK, and more.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time Sprecher has dipped their toes into the gaming world; in fact, the company purchased 100 Thieves’ energy drink brand, Juvee, in early 2024 after the org decided to “spin-off” the project to “refocus” on their “core business.”