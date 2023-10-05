Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.0.2 patch notes: Deadly elevator fix, performance fixes & more

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s first post-launch patch makes a variety of improvements and fixes, including addressing a bizarre issue where Basim could be killed by elevators.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is finally out, allowing players to explore Basim’s experience in 9th-century Baghdad. The game is overall being received well, but unsurprisingly, it has some things to sort out.

The game has received its first post-launch update with 1.0.2. This patch addresses a variety of issues and makes some additional improvements to Mirage’s gameplay and performance on consoles and PC.

Here’s everything Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.0.2 changes.

The patch note that stands out most here is that, previously, elevators would kill Basim. This is obviously a huge problem in an Assassin’s Creed game, where players often have to rely on lifts to get around.

Ubisoft does not give any further detail on what the exact issue in Mirage was, but at least players jumping into the game now don’t have to worry that any elevator ride could lead to Basim’s demise.

Aside from that, there are some gameplay fixes, largely to rewards that would not be awarded properly. The update also some improvements to Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s visuals, stability, NPC behavior, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.0.2 patch notes

Ubisoft’s patch notes can be found here.

Gameplay

Elevators would kill Basim.

Shards were not properly awarded.

End Game rewards are now properly awarded after finishing the game.

Enemies now properly take damage from falling.

Auto-loot skill now works properly on all enemies, regardless of how the player kills them.

Players will not lose control of Basim after Fast Traveling.

Enemies parry reaction time is properly slowed down using the “Dagger of Time” perk.

The “Sand Sword” perk now properly heals Basim when killing an enemy.

While wearing the “Sand Outfit” Basim now won’t be killed if taking two fatal damage from two separate enemies at the same time.

UI

Quest markers no longer disappear after performing a save/load action.

English language option now properly appears only once in menus

Instances of misplaced or wrong UI displayed.

World

NPC on boats will continue to sail and not stay stationary.

NPC’s drinking animation fixed.

Removed invisible collision for some objects in Baghdad.

Quests

NPC detection has been improved during the Gilded Butterfly quest.

Forty Thieves quest items rewards are not visible in game.

Eavesdrop lines now properly play.

Baghdad Bound – Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene.

– Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene. Den of the Beast – Could not interact with Ali properly in the “Speak with Ali” objective.

– Could not interact with Ali properly in the “Speak with Ali” objective. To Catch a Demon – Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues.

– Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues. Gilded Butterflies – Fighting during the “Great Auction” would break the quest flow.

– Fighting during the “Great Auction” would break the quest flow. The Great Symposium – Fixed blockers for the “Find Frazil the Great Scholar” objective.

– Fixed blockers for the “Find Frazil the Great Scholar” objective. The Serpent’s Nest – Dialogues now trigger correctly for Basim.

Graphics, animation & performance

Numerous graphics, environment or VFX improvements.

Multiple stability improvements.

Enemies and bosses having anormal poses.

Unnatural animations for Basim and/or Nehal.

Refresh Rate settings will now display proper information.

Animations for takedowns are more polished.

Placeholder lines/dialog appearing for too long are now removed.

Fixed conditions in which cinematics were not displaying carried objects.

Setup optimization for ultrawide and multiscreen modes.

Settings are now persistent on Luna.

Miscellaneous