Assassin’s Creed Mirage pays tribute to fan by adding their cat to the game

The team behind Assassin’s Creed Mirage has paid tribute to one fan’s unique cat by adding them to the game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage proved to be quite the hit among players, with many praising the game for its return to traditional routes. In the title, you play as Basim, who slowly learns what it means to be an Assassin as he begins to discover more about himself, and the order he’s fighting.

However, along with the storyline and intense battles or stealth, there’s always time to stop and explore Baghdad. While doing so, you can learn all about the history of the city, purchase goods, or stop and pet the many cats roaming the streets. However, one cat seems to be a little more distinct than others.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage honors fan by adding cat with AC markings

As shared by Ubisoft on X, one fan previously messaged the Assassin’s Creed Mirage team with a request: “Please add this cat whose face has the AC logo on his precious snout to the game. He belonged to my friend and he recently crossed the rainbow bridge.”

It seems the Assassin’s Creed Mirage team heard the fans’ request and promptly honored the commenter and their friend’s cat by putting the adorable kitty into the game, with Basim able to hug him and pet him.

The cat itself is extremely unique, especially with that distinct Assassin’s Creed logo he appears to have on his face, which arguably makes him a perfect addition to the game.

Players can locate this adorable cat in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and it’s bound to be a heartwarming tale many adore and likely even more aim to capture through the game’s photo mode.