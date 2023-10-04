Assassin’s Creed Mirage difficulty settings explained

Assassin’s Creed Mirage poses some tricky skills for players to learn, whether that’s the art of sneaking, fighting, or pickpocketing. So, here are all the difficulty settings explained, to let you choose how you approach the game.

Taking a leaf out of Assassin’s Creed’s from the past, Assassin’s Creed Mirage adopts a more linear direction. Luckily though, it still keeps that level of tricky stealth and intense battles, as well as adding a few new challenges to it’s exploration.

Sometimes, that challenge can prove to be a little too much, or a little too simple, meaning you need to adjust the game’s difficulty. So, here are all the difficulty levels in Assassin’s Creed Mirage explained.

All difficulty levels in Assassin’s Creed Mirage explained

Ubisoft

Naturally, it’s recommended to opt for the normal difficulty, but if you want to make your time in Baghdad easier or harder, there are a few options to choose from. There’s also the option to remove the challenge behind pickpocketing, but that’s a separate option in the setup of your adventure.

Below are all the difficulty levels and what changes they make:

Easy

Enemy detection speed and searching time are decreased.

Pickpocketing is easier

Enemy damage and resistances are decreased.

Normal

The recommended difficulty and as it was intended to be played.

Hard

Enemy detection speed and searching time are increased.

Pickpocketing is harder.

Enemy damage and resistances are increased.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the difficulty settings in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While working out which difficulty you want to play at, take a look at some of our other handy Assassin’s Creed Mirage guides and content:

