Unused AC Mirage scene hints at modern-day story moving to distant future

Someone allegedly unearthed deleted AC Mirage dialogue that indicates the franchise’s modern-day story will eventually explore a future setting.

Unlike previous mainline entries, Assassin’s Creed Mirage doesn’t concern itself with a present-day tale. In breaking from tradition, then, Mirage focuses exclusively on the historical narrative starring AC Valhalla’s Basim.

William Miles – Desmond’s father and prominent Brotherhood member – delivers a brief opening monologue, though. This scene ties into the events of Valhalla’s The Last Chapter content, yet it’s never paid off any further in Mirage.

But supposedly unused voiceover lines suggest Ubisoft once had an even bigger William Miles-related tease up its sleeve.

AC Mirage deleted scene teases shocking modern-day twist

YouTuber Sliderv2 claims to have unearthed unused audio in an Assassin’s Creed Mirage datamine. Allegedly, these lines would’ve been positioned at the end of the game had they gone untouched.

The minute-long dialogue exchange centers around two unknown characters, both labeled “Animus Operator” by subtitles. One Operator mentions finding a “memory ghost” in old files about a “Precursor GM.”

They’re speaking about Basim’s 9th Century data in vague terms, before noting that William Miles collected said data. Eventually, it’s made clear that Miles’ tenure with the Assassins is “ancient history” from the 21st Century. In other words, these two Animus Operators are from the far-flung future.

As of writing, developers have yet to confirm the legitimacy of this particular find. If it is real, there’s no hint as to why the short scene fell to the cutting room floor.

The conversation between the two Operators may not be series canon, but it’s possible this hidden AC Mirage tease constitutes the first clue that modern-day tales in future installments won’t take place in modernity.

With AC Infinity, Red, and Hexe still in the works, the sky’s the limit in terms of where Assassin’s Creed will venture next.