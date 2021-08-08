xQc’s roasts Apex Legends: “Nobody actually fights”

While Twitch has been primarily dominated by Apex Legends over the last while, Twitch superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel isn’t too fond of the battle royale, citing how nobody really fights.

The release of Apex Legends Season 10 has brought a lot of streamers back to the game, and it has even emerged as the number one streamed game on Twitch since the season was released back on August 3.

With notable names such as TimTheTatman, NICKMERCS, and Cloakzy all trying their hand at the game once again, xQc has also dived into the action but has hard some harsh words for the battle royale.

Apex differs from other BRs such as Warzone and Fortnite mainly due to the wide array of characters and abilities within the game. However, Lengyel is more concerned with the lack of combat he’s faced while trying his hand at Apex.

“Nobody actually fights” in Apex says xQc

Battling opponents within any battle royale is essentially the main component of the game, and over the duration of an Apex match, players are bound to run into other teams around the map and this can lead into some interesting combat.

But, during these fights, players are bound to take cover, regen their shields and health, causing the battles to be prolonged more often than not. It’s become rare for players to just jump into the action without healing unless its off spawn.

This is where xQc takes issue with, going on a mini-rant the streamer shouted: “Nobody actually fights,” followed up by a hilarious sequence of him imitating characters popping syringes or shield batteries within the game.

All-in-all, it makes for a pretty stellar clip, and adds to the monumental amount of xQc rants he has done against games.

Somehow Felix managed to captivate how every Apex fight goes for the most part, as there’s a large tendency for players to heal after getting hit right away. Though, he’ll probably junp back into the Apex Games sooner rather than later.