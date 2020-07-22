Wraith Voidwalker skin finally returns in Apex Legends Summer of Plunder

The legendary Wraith Voidwalker skin has finally returned to Apex Legends as part of the battle royale's new Season 5 ‘Summer of Plunder’ sale event, more than 300 days since it was last available in-store in 2019.

Apex Legends has few skins quite like Wraith’s Voidwalker variant. Not only is Wraith by far the most popular Legend ⁠— she boasts a whopping 31.95% play rate in season five, 21.39% more than the next highest ⁠— but her Season 2 skin was only available for a few short weeks.

That meant anyone who picked up the battle royale after August last year had no way to collect the futuristic variant. Respawn was also pretty firm on the idea of it not returning, with producer Josh Medina suggesting it “might never be back.”

Wraith fans can rejoice, however; nearly a year after ‘Voidwalker’ was shelved indefinitely, it’s made its grand return. Apex players can now get their hands on the Season 2 skin as part of the Summer of Plunder event.

The skin does come with a hefty price tag. If you want to add the rare Season 2 cosmetic to your collection, you’ll have to dole out 2,500 Apex coins. It’ll net you a rare banner frame and a rare “Gnarly” RE-45 skin too though.

The Voidwalker skin is back in #ApexLegends! pic.twitter.com/FnKILmvxCn — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) July 21, 2020

The rare Voidwalker skin isn’t the only skin and cosmetic arriving in Apex Legends with the new event either. Loba’s mysterious P2020 pistol is also available in the store as part of the ‘Dressed to Kill’ bundle. It first appeared in the Season 5 trailer.

The Loba set comes with a similar Apex coins cost. The bundle also includes a free unlock for the feisty new Season 5 Legend, and a dark-trim red Elizabethan outfit titled “Elegante.”

The ‘Phase Shift’ set is the last Legend bundle. It comes with rare re-release skins for Lifeline and Bangalore ⁠— who is set to take center stage in the Apex story next season ⁠— and a new Prowler skin, “Night Light.”

There is a huge amount of smaller bundles also included in the sale. These include a “Holy Grail” pack, a “Lucky Cat” bundle, and a “Treasure Trove” collection. Here’s the full list of Summer Sale loot bundles, available now:

“Holy Grail Bundle” ⁠— Seven (7) Apex Legends loot packs, one (1) legendary loot pack, exclusive Caustic Grail charm.

“Lucky Cat Bundle” ⁠— Twenty-five (25) Apex Legends loot packs, exclusive Lucky Cat charm.

“Treasure Trove Bundle” ⁠— Seventy (70) Apex Legends loot packs.

⁠Now that the Voidwalker skin is finally back, there’s one question on every Wraith main’s lips: when is the Airship Assassin coming back? Yep, we’ve seen the comments on social media; there’s just as much demand for the stylish Void Specialist recolor.

Unfortunately, Respawn has been even quieter on the Airship Assassin’s return, though data miner Shrugtal seems to believe it isn’t on the horizon. For now, Wraith players will just have to enjoy Voidwalker’s long-awaited re-release.