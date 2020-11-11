Wraith Airship Assassin skin leaked for Apex Legends Black Friday sale - Dexerto

One of the rarest skins in Apex Legends’ short history might have a second life in the game, as the Airship Assassin Wraith skin has been spotted in a circulating video of the Shop.

As we near the holiday shopping spree, the Apex community has been keen about this year’s iteration of the Black Friday event. There’s been leaks already detailing what bundles or cosmetics could be returning to the shop, and one of them looks to be the prized recolor of Apex past.

The Airship Assassin is an alternative color scheme to Void Specialist Wraith, a common cosmetic among base designs in Apex. However, it was also one of the first exclusive Legendary skins for the shop, and hasn’t been seen since its release in June 2019.

At the time, Apex Legends was fairly new and people either didn’t care to purchase a roughly $20 recolor for Wraith or were expecting to see it sometime soon again after it left the shop – except it never came back.

I didn't think I'd say this, but I was wrong….😶 pic.twitter.com/XzN0D9B2NW — RYMSKIY (@RYMSKIY1) November 11, 2020

But now, there’s finally a bit of hope for completionists since dataminer ‘RYMSKIY1’ posted a video showing the Airship Assassin in all its glory standing next to offers previously linked to 2020’s Black Friday sales.

Earlier in November, popular dataminer Shrugtal found a file with labels for ‘Black Friday Bundle Names.’ Among them were the Jester Bunder, the Legendary Hunt Bundle, and a Legendary Pack Bundle, along with two other Apex Packs offers.

Each of the three Apex Packs bundles included an in-game Bobblehead charm for Legends such as Bloodhound, Revenant, and Octane.

Well, in RYMSKIY1’s clip showing a Russian iteration of the Apex Shop, all previously datamined Black Friday offers were present, with the exception of a bundle with the Revenant Bobblehead in lieu of Airship Assassin Wraith for 6500 Legend Tokens.

Yes, Airship Assassin should be returning during the Black Friday sale. Disclaimer: Always subject to change, may not end up happening. Now stop spamming me about it >.< — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 11, 2020

While Shrugtal acknowledged plenty can change between now and the Black Friday sale event, he confirmed the skin could return: “Yes, Airship Assassin should be returning during the Black Friday sale.”

Of course, Apex diehards will flock at the chance of adding the Airship Assassin to their collection, so here’s hoping the holidays will have a treat for the community.