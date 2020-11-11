 Wraith Airship Assassin skin leaked for Apex Legends Black Friday sale - Dexerto
Wraith Airship Assassin skin leaked for Apex Legends Black Friday sale

Published: 11/Nov/2020 23:17

by Alan Bernal
black friday sale apex legends wraith airship assassin
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

One of the rarest skins in Apex Legends’ short history might have a second life in the game, as the Airship Assassin Wraith skin has been spotted in a circulating video of the Shop.

As we near the holiday shopping spree, the Apex community has been keen about this year’s iteration of the Black Friday event. There’s been leaks already detailing what bundles or cosmetics could be returning to the shop, and one of them looks to be the prized recolor of Apex past.

The Airship Assassin is an alternative color scheme to Void Specialist Wraith, a common cosmetic among base designs in Apex. However, it was also one of the first exclusive Legendary skins for the shop, and hasn’t been seen since its release in June 2019.

At the time, Apex Legends was fairly new and people either didn’t care to purchase a roughly $20 recolor for Wraith or were expecting to see it sometime soon again after it left the shop – except it never came back.

But now, there’s finally a bit of hope for completionists since dataminer ‘RYMSKIY1’ posted a video showing the Airship Assassin in all its glory standing next to offers previously linked to 2020’s Black Friday sales.

Earlier in November, popular dataminer Shrugtal found a file with labels for ‘Black Friday Bundle Names.’ Among them were the Jester Bunder, the Legendary Hunt Bundle, and a Legendary Pack Bundle, along with two other Apex Packs offers.

Each of the three Apex Packs bundles included an in-game Bobblehead charm for Legends such as Bloodhound, Revenant, and Octane.

Well, in RYMSKIY1’s clip showing a Russian iteration of the Apex Shop, all previously datamined Black Friday offers were present, with the exception of a bundle with the Revenant Bobblehead in lieu of Airship Assassin Wraith for 6500 Legend Tokens.

While Shrugtal acknowledged plenty can change between now and the Black Friday sale event, he confirmed the skin could return: “Yes, Airship Assassin should be returning during the Black Friday sale.”

Of course, Apex diehards will flock at the chance of adding the Airship Assassin to their collection, so here’s hoping the holidays will have a treat for the community.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends player finds perfect hiding spot on Olympus to dupe enemies

Published: 11/Nov/2020 19:06

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends player has found the perfect hiding spot to evade enemies, heal up, and rain down bullets on unsuspecting targets. This is definitely a location on Olympus that every Apex player should know about. 

An important aspect of any Battle Royale title is knowing the maps inside-out. That’s certainly no different for Apex Legends and the new Season 7 map, Olympus. The map has only been available for just over a week and players have already found some incredible hiding spots and vantage points.

One of these secret spots is now doing the rounds online, so it’s perhaps fair to say the location is no longer much of a secret, but it’s certainly worth knowing for your next game.

Respawn Entertainment
The hiding spot is located at the unmarked Research Basin area.

Perfect hiding spot near Research Basin

The Reddit thread on the location includes a video of a player showing exactly how to access the spot. As this location is always busy, having a nook you can dive into for cover can come in clutch.

The cave-like hiding place is located near Research Basin, on the cliff face north of Hammond Labs. With all the action here, knowing this spot could be really helpful to reset your health and dupe your opponent.

It’s worth noting that this spot can be used both defensively and offensively. A player may choose to utilize this spot for cover or to rain down bullets on unsuspecting enemies below. On top of this, secret locations can sometimes be difficult to access, making them inconvenient to use on the fly. Luckily, as displayed in the video, this spot will be relatively easy for players to utilize with a bit of practice.
It’s fair to say Olympus is garnering a bit of a reputation for it’s interesting and unique hiding spots. One Reddit user on the thread commented: “Damn, another freaking secret hide away! I swear this map has so many places you can hide.”
It’s obvious there’s a lot of excitement around Olympus and it’s interesting hiding spots. In designing unique spots like this, Respawn offers an element of discovery for players that isn’t seen very often in Battle Royale titles.