Who is Uplink in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend and abilities

You may have heard of the leaked legend Uplink for Apex Legends, but wondered if this character is ever releasing. Here, we dive into everything we know about the mysterious character, including how he ties into the game’s story and whether we’ll see him released as a Legend in the battle royale.

Apex Legends’ focus on lore and narrative means plenty of new threads are introduced every season, with some pulled on further down the line.

Catalyst, Season 15’s Legend, actually dates back to Season 10 and the introduction of Seer, with both characters tracing their roots to the planet Boreas in the Outlands system.

Now, players are wondering about Uplink and questioning what the mysterious figure might bring to the Apex Games in the future. Here’s everything we know about the character.

Who is Uplink in Apex Legends?

Uplink is a previously leaked Legend. The leak in question dates back to earlier in 2022 and claimed he would be a ‘Satellite Savior’.

Specifically, his abilities are said to have been based around deployable Satellites, with a Passive that enabled better recovery in the range of these beacons and a Tactical that follows teammates to regenerate their shields and revive them as required.

His Ultimate Ability was also reported to provide “Immortality” to allies, preventing them from being downed when in the Satellite’s signal area.

Twitter: KralRindo Uplink leaked alongside a number of potential future legends.

In terms of his position in Apex’s lore, there’s next to nothing known about Uplink.

Some believe he was spotted alongside Lifeline in the ‘Family Business’ Story From The Outlands, especially considering his abilities revolve around protecting and healing teammates in a comparable manner to the Combat Medic.

If this was indeed Uplink, there’s the potential for him to be a part of the Frontier Corps, a humanitarian organization dedicated to mitigating the harmful effects of the Apex Games.

Was Uplink scrapped in Apex Legends?

Think the abilities sound overpowered? Apparently, Respawn thought the same and stuck Uplink on the backbenches as a result.

Since then, there have been rumors of his abilities being divvied up and given to other prospective characters. However, some have noticed he is still appearing in game files, so there is the potential for Uplink to resurface in a future season.

Respawn has also said that they could, in the future, skip a new Legend for a season, to let the meta breathe and work on improving their prototypes – but we wouldn’t expect that to be the case for Season 16.