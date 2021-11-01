When will Kings Canyon and Olympus return in Apex Legends?

Following the debut of Apex Legends Season 13 Kings Canyon will be getting put on ice for a while, but when will it be returning to the game?

As with any new season in Apex Legends, the game’s map rotation is set for a major shake-up. This time around that means the removal of Kings Canyon in favor of unthawing the wintery World’s Edge for a bit and letting the tropical-themed Storm Point have its time in the sun.

For players who are hoping to experience the classic Apex map, it’s going to be a long wait to see it back in the game, but Respawn has a good reason for taking them away for so long.

When is Kings Canyon back in Apex Legends?

Kings Canyon will be removed at the start of Season 13, and won’t return until Season 14 at the earliest.

There is no official return date either, but we know it will be out of the rotation for the first part of the season according to the Saviors patch notes

Different versions of Kings Canyon have previously come back in LTMs, such as Shadowfall, but unless Respawn is cooking up something special for its original battleground, players won’t be seeing it for a while.

Keep in mind that map rotation changes are typically announced via the game’s official channels just before a new split or season is set to drop, so if you’re hunting for updates, come back here when it’s time to prepare for Split 2 of Season 13.