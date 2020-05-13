When is World's Edge map returning to Apex Legends Season 5?

The launch of Apex Legends Season 5 has brought an overhaul to King’s Canyon, which will be the only map in rotation for two weeks per Respawn Entertainment.

“To obtain, something of equal value must be lost. That is alchemy’s first law of Equivalent Exchange.” It appears Apex Legends is taking Fullmetal Alchemist’s lesson to heart, as the recent addition of a revamped Kings Canyon has come at the expense of many’s favorite map: World’s Edge.

As for when World’s Edge is expected to return, the developers have indicated in their patch notes that the map will get back into rotation “after the two week honeymoon period.”

Advertisement

This means that the fan-favorite World's Edge is most likely to return to the rotation on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The map should come back as it was at the end of Season 4, meaning that Plant Harvestor and Survey Camp are on the menu—and that the infamous Capitol City will continue existing in its halved, fragmented state.

Advertisement

For now, that's all we know about the map pool for Season 5. But it is very possible that, as the date approaches, Respawn could tease further changes to World's Edge.

Respawn's schedule of releasing Apex Legends updates on Tuesdays has been well-documented, so the return of the map could come as part of a patch that implements some tweaks to the familiar sights of the planet Talos.

In the meantime, players will have to suffice with Kings Canyon for the first two weeks of Season 5. That said, the original map overhaul is pretty wild and suggests some interesting concepts that could also be applied to Apex's other map.

Advertisement

While not quite as groundbreaking as introducing an entirely new map, the changes far outpace those seen when adding one-off sites to maps in play.

For one, the map’s ground was literally broken as Skull Town (and Thunderdome) dropped away in a move that Design Director Jason McCord expects is a change that “sort of offsets the center of the map.”

As he clarified in a recent video with the developers, “If you take away Skull Town and you see that we’ve added Capacitor over by where Wetlands used to be and then there’s the Offshore Rig a little pastthat...the density of the map has moved to that side of the map, instead of Skull Town.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y23qyeBlG6I

Advertisement

That addition of Charge Towers, which players can use to instantly recharge their Ultimate ability, is the most intriguing for fans of World's Edge. While it's unlikely that many changes will be coming to the Season 4 map upon its return, it feels reasonable to expect that, should King's Canyon's Charge Towers be a hit with the community, the new additions could also find their way onto the game's other map.

Still, it's entirely unclear if any changes will come to World's Edge as the developers have been much more focused on Season 5's launch adjustments. Lest anything gets teased, we'll just have to wait until May 26 to find out.