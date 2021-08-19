When is the Season 10 Collection event for Apex Legends?

Collection events are some of the most anticipated updates in Apex Legends, but when can we expect the next one to arrive, and which Legend is receiving a brand new heirloom?

Season 10 of Apex Legends is well underway and players are jumping into all of the new content that’s been added in the Emergence update.

Whether it’s the absolutely lethal Rampage SMG, the brand new Legend Seer, or the huge changes to the World’s Edge map, it’s easy to see why so many Warzone players have made the switch to Respawn’s BR.

However, no matter how exciting a seasonal update is, Apex players are always looking forward to the Collection event that follows. With the chance to get their hands on another heirloom and a range of impressive cosmetics to collect, there’s plenty to play for.

The question is, when is the Season 10 Collection event, and which Legend is going to be in the spotlight this time?

Based on what’s been found by a reliable set of Apex Legends dataminers, we can assume that Rampart is going to be at the center of the next collection event. Not only that, a leak has revealed the heirloom she’s going to be receiving in the form of a bulky wrench, fitting her theme perfectly.

If that wasn’t enough, players can expect a Town Takeover in Arenas at the same time, all revolving around the Amped Modder. This will include a brand new map for the 3v3 game mode and an exclusive set of cosmetics to collect.

As always, if players collect every single item in the Collection event, they’re guaranteed to obtain the heirloom.

Garretleaks has also found a new hop-up in the game files called the Rampart Special. Although very little is known about this attachment, it’s bound to provide some hefty firepower if it’s related to Rampart.

Finally, pinpointing when this Collection event will be released is incredibly difficult as Respawn hasn’t made any announcement or official statements.

However, as seasons in Apex usually last around three months and the Monster-themed Halloween event is likely going to arrive in late October, we can assume it’ll arrive at some point in September.

That means there isn’t too long to wait before we can finally see a brand new heirloom in-game, and an assortment of incredible new cosmetics to collect.

