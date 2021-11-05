When is Apex Legends Season 11 collection event? Leaks & rumors for Pirate event

Now that Escape has arrived, it’s time to focus on the upcoming Apex Legends Season 11 collection event – but when will it kick off, and what new content does Respawn have planned?

While Apex Legends players are still getting to grips with all the content that dropped in Escape, including the new Legend Ash, the CAR SMG, and the Storm Point map, it’s time to start looking ahead to the upcoming collection event.

Although they never bring as many features as the seasonal updates, these events always come with an heirloom, a bunch of incredible cosmetics, and usually some limited-time changes to a map.

So, let’s check out when we can expect the Apex Legends Season 11 collection event to start, and what content the leakers have already begun to uncover from the game files.

When is Apex Legends Season 11 collection event?

Typically, collection event updates arrive around a month and a half after a season goes live and as Escape launched on November 2, we can expect the Season 11 event to be added in around mid-December.

Reliable dataminer Garretleaks has revealed that the patch should be added at some point after December 11 and luckily for us, he’s even managed to find some information from the game files on what content we can expect.

Apex Legends Season 11 collection event leaks & news

According to Garret, the upcoming collection event will have a ‘Space Pirate’ theme and come with a range of Legendary cosmetics for Bloodhound, Wattson, Valkyrie, Wraith, Pathfinder, Revenant, and more.

Unfortunately, the only image Garret has managed to pull from the files has been an Epic Seer skin which still looks absolutely incredible and matches the pirate theme.

When it comes to the heirloom for the event, Garret has revealed it’s most likely going to be for Wattson.

This makes sense as the model for the rare item that has already been leaked was recently removed from the game files by the devs, which is something they typically do before a cosmetic goes live.

For now, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Apex Legends collection event but rest assured, we’ll update this article as soon as any leaks or news is revealed.